Broadband expansion a common theme for Appalachian region officials meeting in Southwest Virginia

The proposed federal infrastructure bill includes significant boosts in internet funding which has the attention of the ARC.

“We are all rooting for Congress to do the right thing and hope that infrastructure bill passes,” Wolf said.

Manchin said the greater federal funding would certainly be welcomed.

“The infrastructure bill would give $210 million to ARC which is a striking advancement over our current and past fiscal budgets and perhaps $1 billion over a five-year period for broadband,” Manchin said. “We’re looking forward to having opportunities this year that we haven’t had before and we may never have again so we want to make sure we’re very strategic and collaborative that our states work together.”

A trained workforce is also vital to the region’s prosperity, Northam said.

“We’ve heard from some of the educational programs supported by ARC and when we talk about bringing businesses and helping businesses grow in Appalachia, it’s important to have a talented workforce so that will be important as we move forward as well,” Northam said.

The Appalachian region includes 25 million people, Manchin said, that have a stronger voice when its leaders cooperate.