Last Thursday, Dr. Kellogg Hunt sent me an email that posed a series of questions to Reps. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.

The former chief of medicine at both Carilion Clinic and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center asked if I could get answers from them.

I replied I’d give it a try. But I noted both congressmen, and their spokespeople, began ignoring inquiries from me early in 2021. (This began around the time they voted to reject Electoral Votes from particular states.)

Anyway, on Friday, I sent Hunt’s list to Charlotte Law, communications director for Cline, and Mollie Timmons, who works in the same role for Griffith. I asked them to respond by Tuesday.

But I warned Hunt not to hold his breath on getting answers. And as expected, no responses materialized.

Because it would be a shame to let his questions go to waste, I’ve imagined how Cline and Griffith might’ve responded if they weren’t so busy legislating.

So here we go with Hunt’s questions and my answers on behalf of our estimable congressmen.

Do you believe Trump lost the 2020 presidential race in a fair election?

GRIFFITH (channeled by Dan Casey): Everybody knows Trump lost by more than 7 million votes. But ye gods, I can’t admit it to my Trump-idolizing constituents — that would be political suicide. Look what happened to former Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming. Do you honestly want Del. Marie March representing the 9th District?

CLINE (via Dan Casey): If the cable channel Newsmax says Trump lost unfairly, then I absolutely believe it. Newsmax is unbiased news and straight news. Unlike all the fake, woke, biased and communist news outlets that claimed Biden won fair and square.

Do you support Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election by calling on his voters to storm the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021 and force a recount?

CLINE: I supported attempts to overturn the election in the U.S. Supreme Court, with the Texas cases, and later in Congress by voting to reject Electoral Votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania. But I condemn all violence — especially by Antifa and BLM supporters.

GRIFFITH: Regarding the heinous violent events of January 6, I believe they were a disgraceful moment in American history. Most disgracefully, Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s election, despite my votes to nullify it by rejecting Electoral Votes from two states.

Do you believe a man who brags about sexually assaulting women should be fit to serve as a leader in our country?

CLINE: I voted for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. And I voted against his impeachment in 2019 and 2021. Does that answer your question?

GRIFFITH: Has Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women? Really? When? I never heard about that.

Do you believe all U.S. citizens should have the equal right to vote?

CLINE: I believe in equal voting rights for all adult American citizens who possess photo ID that requires time, money and effort to obtain.

GRIFFITH: I agree with my congressman, Rep. Cline. These days, you practically need photo ID to get a haircut. Why shouldn’t foolproof identification be required for the sacred constitutional act of voting?

Do you favor an autocratic form of government rather than our current form?

Cline: Since President Biden took office, he has focused on pushing a far-left agenda to appease the radical members of his party, such as Karl Marx and George Soros. If autocracy is the opposite of that, then I favor it wholeheartedly.

Do you favor US withdrawal from NATO?

CLINE: Not yet, but last year I voted against efforts to strengthen democracy in NATO nations. Too much democracy is dangerous. That’s what put Joe Biden in the White House!

GRIFFITH: No, and I want it on the record that I voted for the resolution to strengthen democracy among NATO members, even though my congressman in the 6th District opposed it.

Do you believe in the U.S. Constitution?

CLINE: The original U.S. Constitution is one of the greatest documents in human history. Not so sure about the amendments, though. The first few are OK, but would our forefathers ever have approved some of the later ones?

GRIFFITH: I revere the U.S. Constitution, especially my interpretation of it. Fun fact: Nowhere does the Constitution prohibit Republican presidential candidates from paying hush-money to porn stars and Playmates.

Do you believe in the rule of law in the United States?

CLINE: Of course. The rule of law should apply equally to everyone — except Donald J. Trump. He deserves a pass, because the Deep State failed with all its investigations, and the liberals impeached Trump twice but he was acquitted both times, and the mainstream media covered up the Hunter Biden laptop story.

GRIFFITH: Yes. My wife is a judge, you know. If I answer any other way, she might bop me with a gavel!

Do you believe LGBTQ individuals should have the same rights as other citizens in the United States?

GRIFFITH: When I was the majority leader of the Virginia House of Delegates in 2004, we banned same-sex civil unions and anything resembling them. That ought to answer your question.

CLINE: I served in Richmond back then, too, and I enthusiastically voted to ban gay civil unions.

Do you believe state or federal government should restrict a woman’s right to make her own medical decisions about her body?

CLINE: The federal government should definitely stay the heck out of Americans’ personal medical decisions — except those involving women and reproduction. Then the government should be intimately involved.

GRIFFITH: As a red-blooded, cisgendered American male, I can’t really speak to women’s medical decisions, obviously. But if the Biden administration ever restricts men’s right to Viagra, I promise a fight!