CASEY: An obituary for one of the worst General Assembly proposals ever

Tuesday was Crossover Day in the Virginia General Assembly. Legislation approved by the House of Delegates moved over to the Senate and vice-versa. Measures that didn’t make it out of either chamber are as good as dead in 2022.

Most aren’t noteworthy, but this year we have an exception. It’s perhaps the most awful legislation offered (so far) in 21st century Virginia. For that reason, its demise is a cause for cheer.

The patron was freshman Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, who last year campaigned for office at local school board meetings. His measure, House Bill 781, was titled, “Public elementary and secondary schools; student citizenship skills, etc.

The stated purpose was to eliminate/prevent teaching “Critical Race Theory” in Virginia public schools — which is not being taught. In that respect, William’s effort was kind of like trying to outlaw blizzards in Miami.

In reality, the bill would have criminalized teaching “any divisive topic, or failing to present a precisely balanced perspective on any controversy discussed in class.

Out of the gate, HB 781 got off to a rough but newsy start because of an embarrassing historical error that occurred in the bill-drafting process.

It specifically required Virginia schools to teach pupils about a 19th century debate between future president Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, who was an escaped slave, abolitionist and famed anti-slavery orator.

Problem: No such debate ever occurred. Lincoln’s opponent in the Lincoln-Douglas debates was Stephen Douglas, a white lawyer and politician.

After laughter over the goof subsided, people started reading the rest of Williams’ bill. And justifiably, they were horrified.

Teachers who broached a “divisive topic” in class could be charged with a Class 4 misdemeanor. That’s a petty crime subject to a $250 fine — the same as public drunkenness or huffing glue.

Also under that bill, teachers could be subject to criminal charges and fines if they failed to give equal deference to “contending perspectives” on “any current event or widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs” discussed in class.

Thus, if a teacher taught fourth graders about the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, it appeared as if the educator would have to give equal deference to Al-Qaida’s justification for them.

What is that? And how does one explain it to a 9-year-old? Williams’ bill didn’t address the question. And what is the pro-slavery argument that deserves equal time in a Virginia classroom, anyway? The bill left that unanswered, too.

“The scope and ambiguity of the legislation would make teachers feel like they were walking on eggshells and could be reported any minute,” said Chad Stewart, a policy analyst with the Virginia Education Association. “It would have likely caused folks to leave the profession for other less-stressful and better-paying jobs.”

The bill made school board members subject to those criminal charges and fines, too.

HB 781 died because it never got a vote in the House Education Committee.

But you might have instead gotten the impression the bill succeeded, had you glanced at a press release Williams issued Tuesday. Here’s its headline: “Historic Anti-CRT Bill Co-Patroned by Delegate Wren Williams Passes Virginia House 50-49.”

That referred to a different bill, House Bill 787, introduced by Del. Dave LaRock, R-Loudoun. Williams is listed on it as co-sponsor. But LaRock’s proposal is shorter and much less harmful.

It makes no mention of “divisive topics” in schools, or any requirement for presenting “contending perspectives” in class. Nor does it criminalize teaching, like Williams’ measure could have.

Instead, LaRock’s proposal would forbid teaching that any race or sex is inherently superior or inferior to another. Nowhere does the measure mention “critical race theory” or fines.

Nevertheless, Williams’ issued that press release Tuesday declaring he had fulfilled “a key campaign promise to his constituents” by voting for LaRock’s bill “banning Critical Race Theory from Virginia’s public schools.” It didn’t mention his own legislative effort never got a vote.

“This is a top-level concern for parents, kids and teachers in my district,” Williams said in the release. “I am proud to be answering their call by passing this vital legislation.”

LaRock’s bill now moves to a Senate controlled by Democrats, where it faces an uphill battle.

If and when that legislation fails, will Williams issue another press release decrying “the return of Critical Race Theory to Virginia schools?”

That’s unclear, but if he does you can chalk it up to more horse excrement by another unserious state lawmaker. Richmond rarely sees a shortage of that.

Meanwhile, this upcoming weekend, budget writing committees in both chambers are expected to release their 2022 public education spending plans.

Funding for schools is a real issue, not a ginned-up distraction. Those budgets should give us a broader and more relevant glimpse of the future of public education in Virginia.

Stay tuned.

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog

