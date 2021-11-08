CASEY: Are we certain Glenn Youngkin's underage son was trying to vote for his dad?

I tend to agree, because there are any number of totally innocent explanations for the junior Youngkin’s actions.

First, it’s possible the 17-year-old mistakenly believed he’d already turned 18. After all, everybody has 365 different possible birthdays — or 366 if they were born in a leap year. It’s hard to keep track of all those dates.

Perhaps Youngkin’s son simply forgot his own birthday. So far, nobody’s refuted that simple explanation.

Second, there’s an unwarranted assumption that Marilynne Jensen seems to be making in voicing her concern. Implicitly, it appears, she believes the younger Youngkin tried to vote twice for his dad. But the evidence of that is woefully lacking.

Isn’t it at least possible Youngkin junior was instead trying to vote for Democrat Terry McAuliffe? As a former 17-year-old son, I would never have voted for my father for any public office, not even dogcatcher. And it should be no surprise to anyone that teenagers and their parents rarely see eye-to-eye about anything.

Maybe junior was upset his dad seems lukewarm on recreational marijuana sales. Or perhaps the boy realized that if father Glenn won, his whole family would have to move from tony Great Falls to inner-city Richmond.