CASEY: Are we certain Glenn Youngkin's underage son was trying to vote for his dad?

Ever since Tuesday’s election, I’ve been struggling to explain to friends, relatives and readers that there’s zero evidence voter fraud had anything to do with Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victorious gubernatorial campaign.
That’s not going swell. You could describe it as an uphill battle. Basically, you can divide those associates into two distinct camps, both of which have undergone a recent and sudden metamorphosis.
The first is Republicans who’ve been yammering about “voter fraud” ever since Barack Obama’s 2008 election.
Remember when “election integrity” was their number one issue? That was the case only a few months ago. Recall when Youngkin formed an “Election Integrity Task Force?”
By September, though, that phrase rarely crossed the candidate’s lips. By then the Republican had discovered two other phony issues, critical race theory and transgender rape in school bathrooms.
As those gained traction among moms in Northern Virginia, Youngkin’s qualms about election integrity mysteriously subsided.
After the election, somewhat oddly, not one Virginia Republican raised a single squeak suggesting the gubernatorial election had been stolen. It almost seems as if the GOP has totally forgotten all about “election integrity” altogether.
Meanwhile, my Democratic friends are exhibiting similar hypocrisy. For years, they denounced election fraud as a counterfeit concern, manufactured by the GOP as an excuse for the party’s 13-year streak of statewide defeats.
But last week, after Democrats realized they’d lost three statewide races and control of the House of Delegates in one fell swoop, they suddenly saw the “election integrity” light. A perfect example is an email I received from a reader over the weekend. Her name is Marilynne Jensen, and she lives in Roanoke County.
“I just read a disturbing report about Glenn Youngkin’s son,” her missive began. “Seems, the 17-year-old went to the Fairfax County Library and tried to vote on Nov. 2, twice. However, he was turned away. … Can you check into this for me? Better yet, inform the public, please.”
The article in question appeared Friday in The Washington Post. The newspaper had three reporters on the issue — Antonio Olivio, Laura Vozzella and Gregory S. Schneider.
In that story, Fairfax County election officials confirmed in that Youngkin’s 17-year-old son had twice attempted to vote at the Great Falls Library Tuesday morning, but was turned away each time. Fairfax County didn’t otherwise identify the teen.
On the first attempt, a Fairfax election official noticed the boy’s surname and his birth date and informed the kid he was ineligible because of his age.
That’s one of many strange quirks buried in the fine-print of Virginia election law. Who knew the minimum voting age in a general election is 18? How could anyone know such a thing?
Anyway, about 20 minutes later, the future governor’s offspring got in the voter line a second time. On that occasion he argued a 17-year-old friend had been allowed to cast a ballot, so he was entitled to vote, too. But the uncaring bureaucrats running the election turned him away again.
It’s important to note that Youngkin the junior made zero false statements while allegedly trying to vote underage twice. Instead, he merely presented his driver’s license when asked for identification.
And because he didn’t actively lie about his birth date, it appears he broke no Virginia election laws. Those make no mention whatsoever about passively trying to trick election officials into believing you’re of voting age.
In a statement to the Post, a Youngkin campaign spokesman dismissed the controversy as “opposition research on a 17-year old kid who honestly misunderstood Virginia election law and simply asked polling officials if he was eligible to vote; when informed he was not, he went to school.”
I tend to agree, because there are any number of totally innocent explanations for the junior Youngkin’s actions.
First, it’s possible the 17-year-old mistakenly believed he’d already turned 18. After all, everybody has 365 different possible birthdays — or 366 if they were born in a leap year. It’s hard to keep track of all those dates.
Perhaps Youngkin’s son simply forgot his own birthday. So far, nobody’s refuted that simple explanation.
Second, there’s an unwarranted assumption that Marilynne Jensen seems to be making in voicing her concern. Implicitly, it appears, she believes the younger Youngkin tried to vote twice for his dad. But the evidence of that is woefully lacking.
Isn’t it at least possible Youngkin junior was instead trying to vote for Democrat Terry McAuliffe? As a former 17-year-old son, I would never have voted for my father for any public office, not even dogcatcher. And it should be no surprise to anyone that teenagers and their parents rarely see eye-to-eye about anything.
Maybe junior was upset his dad seems lukewarm on recreational marijuana sales. Or perhaps the boy realized that if father Glenn won, his whole family would have to move from tony Great Falls to inner-city Richmond.
Nobody should be surprised that a high-schooler would feel anguish about being uprooted in his senior year just because one of his parents landed a new job, right?
For those reasons, we cannot discount the possibility that Youngkin the junior felt so desperate for daddy to lose that he tried to vote for McAuliffe — twice.
Finally, we must not ignore the fact this incident occurred at a public library. Because it’s entirely possible Youngkin the junior visited there Nov. 2 purely for academic pursuits.
Like, maybe he wanted to check out a book, such as “The Idiot’s Guide to Critical Race Theory and Transgender Rape in Public Schools.”
That title’s not out yet. The writing was a cinch. But I’m still editing the cover art — a photo of Glenn Youngkin campaigning outside an early voting site in Roanoke County.
My publisher promises it’ll be on the shelves in time for Black Friday shopping. Reportedly, in swing states the Amazon pre-orders are selling like hotcakes. The hype claims the book is a really easy read.
That’s because each one of its 450 pages is completely blank.
And that means I’ll have plenty of space to hand-write a nice inscription for Youngkin the junior, before I mail the volume to the Executive Mansion. It should be there waiting for him in January.
Unless Ralph Northam steals it on his way out the door.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com.
