CASEY: During Thursday's debate, Youngkin campaign issued blizzard of questionable claims

You can summarize that more or like this: A lie can now travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting its shoes on.

“Before social media arrived on the scene, it was very difficult to do this kind of thing minute-by-minute. Now that social media is a central part of our lives, every campaign believes it must bring out every gun available, even if a tank is used to squash a small bug,” Sabato told me in an email.

He said he didn’t evaluate the Youngkin press releases. But watching Twitter he witnessed their effects.

“It guarantees that [Youngkin’s] arguments are received and, in most cases, reported in some form. Their party base absorbs a lot of it through the campaign’s Twitter and Facebook feeds. It also has a galvanizing effect on the base and their own staff, communicating that McAuliffe will be able to ‘get away with’ nothing. To repeat myself, it also reinforces that this isn’t just a campaign, it is a crusade — war by other means.”

Communications technology is hardly finished advancing, of course. So all of the above suggests that we’ll see more of this in the future rather than less. In other words, the cost of new tech may be a forever-increasing stream of untruths and misstatements in politics and other realms.