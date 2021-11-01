CASEY: Experts doubt Virginia election outcome will lead to Richmond insurrection

Holsworth said if the election is exceedingly close, "Youngkin will be pressed by his base … he will definitely hear from [Donald] Trump and his base," about contesting the outcome. And if the spread falls between 0.5% and 1%, Youngkin will have to foot the bill for that recount.

That's usually the end of the line for losing politicians, Holsworth added, because statewide recounts aren't inexpensive. But Youngkin is supposedly worth more than $400 million, so his campaign could afford it if he wanted to.

If a recount went against Youngkin, "he has too many connections in the state to try to make that case" for fraud, Holsworth said. Youngkin wouldn't risk burning those bridges without serious evidence something was amiss. Besides that, Youngkin has pledged that he won't automatically refuse to concede if he loses the election.

Trump, as we know now, felt no such obligation last year.

Before the election, Trump pointedly refused to say he'd accept the results. After the election, he declared victory before all the votes were counted. Next he cried election fraud, and his campaign and its supporters filed dozens of ersatz lawsuits.