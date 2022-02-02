CASEY: Readers react to Youngkin's tattle-on-teachers tip line

Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin began touting his new “Help Education” hotline. It’s an email address, helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov, by which parents can directly report to Youngkin schoolteachers who discuss “critical race theory” or any other “inherently divisive concept” in classrooms.

Since writing about that Sunday, I’ve been dying to learn the juicy details from tattles the governor has received on teachers. But alas, it appears the Youngkin administration intends to keep them under wraps.

For this bit of timely news we can thank Margaret Thornton, a Princeton University education researcher who grew up in Shawsville. She earned a doctorate from the University of Virginia, and now she’s furthering her career in the Ivy League.

Shortly after the governor announced the tip line, Thornton sought copies of emails to it, under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. She emailed that request Jan. 26.

Youngkin’s office replied. And Thornton tweeted an image of the reply Wednesday to the universe.

“The requested records are being entirely withheld pursuant to Section 2.2-3705 as working papers and correspondence of the Office of the Governor,” the reply reads. (Roanoke Times reporter Luke Weir received the same response.)

And that suggests none of us are ever going to see all the dirt Youngkin’s snitch line is uncovering. So much for transparency, huh?

To be clear, nothing in state law prohibits the release of those “tips.” The governor’s office is allowed to release them. But the law also allows him to withhold them, under one of many exceptions to Virginia’s FOIA.

And it looks like that’s what Youngkin has elected to do. (Wednesday afternoon I sought clarification from the governor’s spokesman, Macaulay Porter. But he did not reply by deadline.)

Fortunately, I have obtained one of the emails sent to the tip line. It’s a charmer from Thelma Atwell Miller in Rural Retreat. Thoughtfully, she copied yours truly on her “tip.” And like Youngkin, I’m under no obligation to conceal it from the public. He might not reveal it, but I will.

Miller snitched on a male Yankee schoolteacher who taught her more than half a century ago.

“As a junior in a rural Virginia high school, I encountered my first New England native teacher. The ink was barely dry on his degree so we expected nothing,” Miller wrote the governor.

“However, we experienced a wonderful year of learning in his U.S. History class. Being from way up yonder, he did not know he was supposed to teach how much slaves loved their owners. His teaching incorporated truth, deductive thinking skills, common sense, and fine manners.

“I hope you will not try to find him now (55 years later) to punish him for causing our small rural minds to accept divisive theories of honesty in teaching.

I am in prayer for our schools, students, and teachers.”

That’s a heck of a tip, don’t you think? The unnamed teacher to whom Miller referred might still be alive, and in his 80s. Whether Richmond has issued an all-points bulletin for him remains unclear.

That was the singular email I got addressed to the governor. But I got plenty of others about his tip line, and the column generated 140 online comments, too.

Those emails didn’t laud the the snitch line. Consider a missive from Marilynne Jensen,CQ an unrepentant liberal who lives in Roanoke County.

She grew up in Western Virginia but departed years ago for California. Jensen’s here now because her sister, Jami Poff (a retired teacher who also lives in Roanoke County), persuaded Jensen to move back.

“I loved your column on Youngkin’s attempt to vilify teachers with his Tattle on Teachers Hotline,” Jensen wrote. “ I was devastated by his election by such a narrow margin.”

It sounds like she’s also peeved at Poff, for selling Jensen on the move back to Virginia. The commonwealth is colder and not as “blue” as her sister led Jensen to believe, Jensen added.

The next one was from Michael Ramsey, president emeritus of Roanoke’s Public Library Foundation.

“Our own version of Chairman Mao wants to micromanage public education by inciting people to follow him down a road to nowhere,” Ramsey wrote. “He is like a magician who spends time directing your attention away from what he really wants to do: govern by edict.”

Ramsey added that nobody in Virginia will be well-educated “as long as we are scrapping over which books our children should not read, or defending teachers from attacks by parents who are not involved in their children’s education. I hope your column will help derail his efforts to fix what ain’t broke.”

Rick Fell of Blacksburg spent 386 words decrying Youngkin’s tip line, which he called a move “designed solely to pander to the misinformed Republican Right Wing for political gain, to say nothing of its negative impact on education.”

Echoing recent remarks from President Joe Biden, Fell also asked “what do Republicans stand for?”

He answered with eight items. Here’s one: “Republicans stand for creating divisiveness within the country through such tactics as [Critical Race Theory] misinformation,” Fell wrote.

Probably the furthest-looking response came in an online comment from Anne Lusby-Denham CQ of Roanoke.

“Youngkin is doing what many politicians are known for: divide and conquer. And strangely he acts like he wants to end divisiveness but he is really creating more,” she wrote.

“Quite honestly a big problem is who will want to teach when every word a teacher says can be used against them and they can be made into criminals for speaking about what has actually happened in our country?”

That’s a good question. Here’s another:

How will Virginians ever be able to honestly gauge whether there’s an actual problem with political indoctrination by teachers in Virginia public schools – if all the tips from Youngkin’s tattle-on-teachers line are kept top-secret?

Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com . Follow him on Twitter: @dancaseysblog.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.