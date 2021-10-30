CASEY: Rep. Bob Good's recent attack on same-sex marriage

Dan Casey — The Roanoke TimesPoor Rep. Bob Good.
The freshman congressman from Virginia’s 5th Congressional District seems to be having trouble gaining ground among his arch conservative brethren.
Good was trying hard on Tuesday, when he took the House floor and gave a two-minute speech that railed against the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act of 2021. Of particular note was a passage that blamed nearly all of society’s ills on same-sex marriage.
You can watch that speech on YouTube. As of Friday afternoon, the clip I saw had racked up 711 views. Here’s how it begins:
“Person-speaker, I rise in opposition to HR 2119. The other side of the aisle claims that this would help families. But instead, it would devastate them. The bill would coerce faith-based providers, as the gentle-lady from North Carolina has already said, to violate their deeply held beliefs, or stop their work altogether. It would redefine the definition of sex, and it inserts gender identity language into U.S. Code.
“And isn’t that the objective of this administration, of this majority, to force faith-based providers out of business, and to redefine sex, and to change the identification of ‘gender?’
“My colleagues on the other side claim they want to protect the family. But instead, they’ve chosen to attack the very bedrock of our country: The moral principles and the traditional family that hold our families and communities together.
“In fact, nearly everything that plagues our society can be attributed to a failure to follow God’s laws for morality and his rules for, and definition of, marriage and family.”
Good, R-Campbell, wrapped it up with this: “Violence is already illegal. We Republicans are against it all forms. This is a matter for local and state law enforcement. And I urge my colleagues to vote against it, and I will be doing so.”
The first thing you should know about this bill is, in spite of Good’s speech, it passed the House of Representatives 228 to 200 on Tuesday.
Although that fell mostly along party lines, at least four of the 83 cosponsors are Republicans, and nine House Republicans voted in favor of it. The legislation hasn’t yet made it to the Senate, where as recently as 2019 a similar measure garnered support from Republicans and Democrats. For those reasons, “bipartisan” is a fair label.
Another thing to know: It’s a reauthorization of an earlier act from 1984. President Ronald Reagan, who’s still revered by many conservatives, put his signature on the original law.
The 2021 version adds more than $1 billion in federal funding, mostly as grants to state and community-based programs serving victims of domestic violence. Among those grant recipients are faith-based domestic-violence programs.
But the 2021 legislation would bar grant recipients from discriminating against domestic violence victims based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
That’s the chief complaint cited by Good. And it’s worth noting he won the 2020 GOP nomination in the 5th Congressional District by attacking a Republican incumbent (Denver Riggleman) for officiating at a same-sex wedding.
Good’s argument boils down to the idea that those faith-based programs would shut down if they had to support gay and transgender domestic-violence victims. Otherwise, the operators could be violating their own religious beliefs.
There are two problems with his argument. The first is, nobody in their right mind actually believes that same-sex marriage deserves the blame for “nearly everything that plagues our society.” That’s a crock.
In Good’s district right now, there’s a actual plague — the COVID-19 pandemic. Good is on record declaring that a “hoax,” even though more than 900,000 Virginians have contracted the virus and nearly 14,000 have died.
The pandemic wasn’t caused by same-sex marriage.
Another societal plague — one of the worst in American history — happened Jan. 6 on Capitol Hill. One of Good’s staff members was in the “Stop the Steal” crowd with her husband outside the Capitol building. Did same-sex marriage cause the events they witnessed?
Is abortion a societal ill? Good certainly seems to believe so. But logically, how does that stem from permitting same-sex marriage? Are married lesbians having more abortions than heterosexual women? Somehow I doubt it.
In those respects, Good’s statement scores a 100 on the political horse-excrement meter.
Another problem: Same-sex marriage no longer galvanizes voters the way it once did. The issue was ripe in Virginia some 15 years ago. Back then, Good’s floor speech would have earned him a quick invite on Fox News.
But in 2015, a conservative U.S. Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage a constitutional right. And most politicians have moved on. It’s no longer extreme enough to cut the mustard in 2021 Republican Party politics.
This we know from the antics of some of Good’s Republican colleagues who’ve achieved far higher profiles than he has.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., soared high on the Republican scene by questioning whether Jewish space lasers started California wildfires, and some other Q-Anon nonsense. Last week she attempted to justify the events of Jan. 6 by arguing it was “just a riot” staged by patriots who were following instructions in the Declaration of Independence.
“It says to overthrow tyrants,” Greene explained on former Trump campaign strategist Steve Bannon’s podcast Tuesday.
Then there’s Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C. He recently suggested voters could be justified in taking up arms if Republicans wound up on the losing side of many more elections.
Rep. Matt Gaetz’s star has risen high for reasons unrelated to armed revolts against democracy. The Florida Republican is currently under federal investigation for sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, who was apparently paid and provided with the illegal drug ecstasy. He has repeatedly denied he broke the law.
Like it or not, those are the “cool kids” of Republican politics in 2021. And their craziness is sucking up all the attention from conservative voters and media outlets.
In that way. Good is risking being forgotten by 5th District voters next year. He’s taken a long-dead horse and he’s trying to beat it into a live issue.
It could prove a problem in his bid for reelection.
