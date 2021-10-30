CASEY: Rep. Bob Good's recent attack on same-sex marriage

“My colleagues on the other side claim they want to protect the family. But instead, they’ve chosen to attack the very bedrock of our country: The moral principles and the traditional family that hold our families and communities together.

“In fact, nearly everything that plagues our society can be attributed to a failure to follow God’s laws for morality and his rules for, and definition of, marriage and family.”

Good, R-Campbell, wrapped it up with this: “Violence is already illegal. We Republicans are against it all forms. This is a matter for local and state law enforcement. And I urge my colleagues to vote against it, and I will be doing so.”

The first thing you should know about this bill is, in spite of Good’s speech, it passed the House of Representatives 228 to 200 on Tuesday.

Although that fell mostly along party lines, at least four of the 83 cosponsors are Republicans, and nine House Republicans voted in favor of it. The legislation hasn’t yet made it to the Senate, where as recently as 2019 a similar measure garnered support from Republicans and Democrats. For those reasons, “bipartisan” is a fair label.