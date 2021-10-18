CASEY: Roanoke columnist ISO entries in 2021 Virginia election contest

For example, consider the winners of those 15 gubernatorial elections. In eight, the Virginia governor’s race went to the same party as the candidate who won Virginia in the presidential election the year prior.

But on seven occasions Old Dominion voters chose a governor from the party that had lost Virginia in the previous presidential election. So the prior year’s presidential results are at best a coin flip in determining the following year’s gubernatorial contest.

The city of Roanoke votes seems only slightly more predictive of the overall outcome. In nine of the past 15 races, Roanoke voters collectively chose the eventual winner. But on six occasions, the city’s preferred candidate lost the gubernatorial election.

The Roanoke vote totals chalked up in those races may be the most help in divining how many votes Youngkin will get out of Roanoke this year. In that category, Democrats have a definite edge.

Since 1961, Democrat candidates have averaged 12,323 votes in gubernatorial elections, while Republican gubernatorial candidates have averaged 10,061.

