CASEY: The best criminal trial in the American South since ‘My Cousin Vinny’

The first week of 2023 served up a double-dose of Republican spectacle, both across the country and here in Southwest Virginia.

The first occurred in Washington, D.C., as one faction of pro-Trump Republicans battled other Trumper Republicans over who should lead the House of Representatives. The fight for House Speaker concluded after 15 rounds of voting and lots of GOP backbiting.

Somewhat fittingly, the 14th ballot featured a near-assault by one GOPer upon another.

The other Republican spectacle happened closer to home, in a Wythe County courtroom. There, Del. Marie March, a restaurateur from Floyd, squared off against Del. Wren Williams, an attorney from Patrick County. Both are pro-Trump Republicans.

March, as you may recall, attended the insurrection-preceding “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington (but said she skipped the Jan. 6 after-party at the U.S. Capitol).

Williams, meanwhile, has claimed he tried — but failed — to help Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin. His efforts weren’t totally for naught, though, because the Trump campaign was forced to spend $3 million on a partial recount that confirmed Joe Biden’s Wisconsin victory.

The two lawmakers used to be party colleagues in the Virginia House of Delegates. But “bitter political enemies” might be a more appropriate description these days. Decennial redistricting has cast each into the same legislative district. Uncomfortably, one might say.

They’re now competing for the Republican nomination in June’s primary, and only one can win. Which brings us to what happened after a Republican dinner-dance in Wytheville last September.

March testified Williams grievously and deliberately “slammed” into her while exiting the event. Williams denied such conduct under oath. But he admitted he accidentally bumped somebody.

It was probably the most dramatic and important criminal trial in the American South since the 1992 Oscar-winning movie “My Cousin Vinny.” And as in that hilarious case, the defendant prevailed.

Williams clearly was taking no chances on the outcome, though. Rather than defend himself, he hired criminal defense lawyer Jimmy Turk, who’s probably the F. Lee Bailey of Southwest Virginia. Over 37 years in practice, Turk has tried more than 70 death-penalty cases, and reckons he has dozens of murder acquittals under his belt.

The trial went on for nearly three hours. After hearing March, Williams and others testify, retired Judge Becky Moore quickly acquitted Williams.

The judge ruled that while it was obvious Williams had bumped March, the evidence he did so intentionally was woefully lacking. And Williams’ intent was the crux of the case against him.

Standing outside the Wythe County courthouse afterward, Williams looked almost like a young Perry Mason. He sounded almost Trumpian as he declared he’d been completely exonerated and that the case was nothing more than a “political hit job.”

“I am grateful March’s allegations were proven false in court,” Williams crowed.

Except, her allegations weren’t qutte “proven false.” That little nugget is what you call post-trial spin. The judge actually ruled the commonwealth had failed to prove March’s allegations were true. It’s not necessarily the same.

March, meanwhile, suggested the trial had victimized her all over again

“Judges are appointed by politicians and the Swamp is deep, folks,” March proclaimed on social media afterward. “Our country is in a sad state of affairs.”

That Trumpian statement also invites quibbles, when you understand the background to Moore being asked to preside over it. She’s a retired judge who sat on Alexandria’s district court. She was brought in after all the jurists in Wythe County smartly recused themselves.

The truth is, no sitting judge in Virginia would have wanted to hear the case, because they’re appointed for specific terms by the General Assembly. Whichever way the trial ended, it was bound to leave at least one of the delegates angry.

And there’s a decent chance the angry delegate would later be in a position to squelch the deciding judge’s reappointment. In other words, a retired judge was brought in precisely so nobody could seriously argue the verdict was politically tainted.

Of course, that didn’t stop March from claiming it, anyway. Which is exactly what one might expect from her and Williams’ political hero.

If there’s a bright side to all of the above, it’s that both in Washington and Wytheville, Trump Republicans have turned on each other and are hurling accusations among themselves. It’s making all of them look bad. And ultimately, that could save American democracy.

It’s also reminiscent of a May 2016 tweet from U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina.

“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed,” he tweeted that day. “And we will deserve it.”

The senator must be clairvoyant.