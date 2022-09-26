CASEY: The dustup in Wytheville between 2 Trump-loving state lawmakers

As you’ve probably heard by now, a grievous crime may have been committed by one Republican state lawmaker against another over the weekend, allegedly.

The complainant is Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, the rootin’ tootin restaurateur who dresses like a Texas cowgirl and joyfully attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C.

The complainee is Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, an attorney in Stuart who claimed he worked in Wisconsin for Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election. Using the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Williams has also “investigated” election systems in at least one Virginia locality.

Right now they represent separate districts, but a redrawn map for the next General Assembly elections has put them in the same district for the 2023 election. They’re likely opponents in next year’s GOP primary.

In the 2022 legislative session, March spent much of her effort trying to legalize “In God We Trust” decals on Virginia school buses. Meanwhile, Williams endeavored to protect Virginia schoolchildren from “Critical Race Theory” that they’ve never been taught in public schools.

Neither of those failed efforts were wastes of taxpayers’ money, the lawmakers swear.

Anyway, March claims Williams assaulted her as he exited a Ninth Congressional District Republican dinner-dance in Wytheville Saturday night. And later she swore out an assault complaint, first published by Cardinal News, to a magistrate.

It charges Williams with a first-degree misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a year in jail. His first court hearing is slated for late November.

In the complaint, March wrote, “my opponent intentionally pushed/shouldered slammed me in front of a large group of people.” A milder way to spin the event is, Williams clumsily brushed past her, bull-in-a-China-shop style. Apparently he apologized, but March regarded the mea culpa as insufficiently sincere.

Before we get any deeper in these weeds let’s also consider what did NOT happen. Because it would be terrible journalistic malpractice to blow things out of proportion.

First, March survived the attack without losing any limbs, or either eye, or any teeth. She claimed no broken bones, bruises, cuts, scrapes, scratches, sprains, strains or any other injury. She’s also not alleging any kind of untoward groping or grabbing (a practice Trump has boasted about in the past).

Importantly, Williams did not, by anyone’s account, try to clobber March the way Bluto goes after Popeye the Sailorman on the Saturday morning cartoons.

Nor did Williams try to sky-drop an iron anvil on March from a tall treeless mesa, as Wiley E. Coyote attempted countless times to the Roadrunner.

Also, apparently, Williams did not grab and pinch March’s nose, as Moe used to just before he boxed Larry’s ears on “The Three Stooges.”

And shoulder-slamming aside, nobody threw folding chairs in the crowd, like at a professional wrestling match between Hulk Hogan and Randy ‘Macho Man’ Savage.

The allegedly intentional contact did not send March flying across the room. In fact, it didn’t even knock her to the floor, or mow down anybody else, domino-style. She’s probably felt less steady on her feet while practicing country line-dancing in her cowboy boots.

Nor did the attack concuss March or leave her brain-damaged. Not Saturday’s incident, at least.

Reportedly, there was a huge throng at the dinner because Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, was the keynote speaker. His electrifying orations have been compared favorably to Winston Churchill’s.

From some witness accounts in the news, Williams spent the evening snidely interjecting himself into conversations with March supporters. You’ve probably witnessed similarly boorish behavior.

At worst, those accounts depict a series of earlier micro-aggressions. But March’s witnesses carefully avoided using that phrase, probably because it’s a “woke” term invented by leftists.

Besides all that, there are any number of innocent explanations for Williams’ actions.

Maybe he felt a desperate urge to answer nature’s call, and was rushing out the door toward a urine-worthy bush he’d spotted on the way in. And the delegate from Floyd was rudely blocking the exit.

It can be dangerous to get in the way of any man seeking bladder relief.

Another possibility: For Williams, the drive home from Wytheville to Stuart takes about 90 minutes. What if he was anxious to get back to catch the livestream from Mike Lindell’s latest exciting “election-fraud symposium?”

That could also explain why he was in a hurry to get out the door. The possibilities seem endless with these two.

Remember when March described the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal Rally” on the Ellipse in Washington as “a Trump Festival?”

That was some festival, huh? Remember what happened next?

Recall the gallows, and the rope, and the cries of “Hang Mike Pence,” and the 140 injured cops, and the fleeing lawmakers, and the bear spray and drifting tear gas? And that five people died while hundreds of Trumpers stormed the U.S. Capitol, barbarian-style, causing millions in damage, and obstructing Congress in a violent insurrection?

All that stuff immediately followed the “Trump festival.” And it went on for hours, with some of the same people from the “festival.”

Remember how one of the rioters wore a “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirt? And how another sported face-paint and a medieval helmet made with antlers? Some of the participants honestly looked and behaved as if they were auditioning for extra roles in “Game of Thrones.”

“Festival” kind of underplays what happened, you know? The term makes Jan. 6 sound like a sedate afternoon in the classical music tent at FloydFest.

As for Williams, it’s not exactly clear how he failed Trump in challenging the 2020 election results in Wisconsin. Williams boasted about those efforts, broadly, during his successful 2021 election campaign. But he displayed uncharacteristic modesty about his legal heroism when I requested details.

Williams has also investigated election technology closer to home, such as in Roanoke County.

Last year, he sent a Freedom of Information Act letter to Roanoke County Registrar Anna Cloeter demanding the brand names, manufacturers, model numbers and type of software used in Roanoke County’s election machinery. He also asked for the number of machines, the name of the company that maintains them and the maintenance company’s contact information.

The weird thing about that is, Roanoke County is one of the worst possible places to look for evidence of Democratic election theft. Trump garnered almost 60% of the vote there. And in terms of raw votes, Trump got more out of Roanoke County than its voters gave any other presidential candidate in history.

One would probably have better luck searching a convent for Victoria’s Secret underwear.

By the way, Williams’ FOIA letter warned Cloeter that Virginia law allowed her five days to respond. But oops! The letter was undated.

Anyway, it appears something happened in Wytheville on Saturday night, and whatever it was falls somewhere between an impolite brush-by and a full-body wrestling slam. Williams’ upcoming criminal trial should be grand.

Whatever the outcome, it foreshadows a rollicking 2023 GOP primary campaign between two Trumper state delegates squaring off against each other.

Fasten your seat belts and stock up on popcorn, because this one looks like a humdinger.