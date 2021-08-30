CASEY: The party of 'election integrity' seeks to cancel 307,000 votes

What’s wrong with Virginia’s Republican Party? What’s its leadership smoking? Are they actively trying to squelch their chances in November’s elections? Or are they merely doing a good job of pretending they want to lose?
The questions are worth asking in light of three recent blunders by Virginia Republicans.
In July, the party called for an investigation of University of Virginia Professor Larry Sabato, citing eight unkind tweets he’d sent about President Donald Trump. In other words, the party that harrumphs about “cancel culture” is trying to cancel Sabato.
After laughter over that feeble maneuver died down, Republicans from the 5th Congressional District held an “election integrity” summit at Liberty University. But few people actually know what actually transpired there because the organizers barred the media from the event.
Nobody has even tried to explain why that lack of transparency was necessary.
The most recent and noteworthy shot in the foot occurred Thursday, when the state GOP asked a Virginia judge to disqualify former governor Terry McAuliffe from the ballot in November’s gubernatorial election.
McAuliffe is the Democratic nominee. More than 307,000 Virginia voters selected him during an open primary June 8. He squashed the other four contenders, taking 62% of the primary vote. The next closest finisher was former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, who garnered less than 20%.
(Republicans didn’t hold a statewide primary; the party chose nominee Glenn Youngkin via a drive-through convention that featured ranked-choice voting.)
The GOP’s 18-page lawsuit takes aim at the Virginia Department of Elections and the State Board of Elections over McAuliffe’s declaration of candidacy, a form required by state election law. McAuliffe’s was dated March 8. The deadline for its filing was March 25.
“An elementary requirement in Virginia is that candidates nominated by a primary election must file a written Declaration of Candidacy — signed by the candidate,” the lawsuit claims.
McAuliffe didn’t sign the form; it was signed by two witnesses, for which the law provides.
The lawsuit argues that because of the missing signature, McAuliffe “was not a candidate in the primary election.” And because he wasn’t a candidate, the board’s decision to declare him Democratic nominee after the election was illegal.
In support of this theory, the court papers cite five distinct subsections of Virginia’s election law. Those are 24.2-504; 24.2-520; 24.2-522; 24.2-525; and 24.2-534.
I urge you to read those individual sections closely. Because when it comes to the law, the devil is often in the details. The problem for Republicans is, the details aren’t on their side in this case.
That’s because not one of the laws cited in the lawsuit requires a signature on the declaration form by a candidate participating in a party primary.
Here’s the entirety of the principal section the lawsuit claims it’s relying on, 24.2-520:
“A candidate for nomination by primary for any office shall be required to file a written declaration of candidacy on a form prescribed by the State Board. The declaration shall include the name of the political party of which the candidate is a member, a designation of the office for which he is a candidate, and a statement that, if defeated in the primary, his name is not to be printed on the ballots for that office in the succeeding general election.
“The declaration shall be acknowledged before some officer who has the authority to take acknowledgments to deeds, or attested by two witnesses who are qualified voters of the election district.”
Did you read in there any specific language requiring a candidate’s signature their declaration? Me neither.
None of the terms “sign,” “signed” or “signature” are in the other sections cited by Republicans either.
(One of them mentions “signatures” but that’s clearly a reference to voter signatures in support of a candidate.)
There’s another section of Virginia election law that the Republican Party neglected to mention in the lawsuit. That’s Sec. 24.2.505, which states “The declaration shall be signed by the candidate, but if he is incapable of writing his proper signature then some mark adopted by him as his signature shall be acknowledged.”
But that section doesn’t apply to McAuliffe. Its first 14 words make it clear it covers “Any person, other than a candidate for a party nomination or a party nominee.”
Faced with one law that makes no mention of a signature requirement on a declaration by primary candidates and another law that says independent candidates “shall” sign their declarations, how do you think a judge is going to rule?
Do you think that jurist will accept the Virginia GOP’s demand, and throw out 307,000 votes for McAuliffe, and strip him of the nomination, and hand the governor’s office to Republican Glenn Youngkin — all because McAuliffe failed to scribble a signature that the law suggests he didn’t have to?
That’s what the party of so-called “election integrity” is clamoring for.
And truth is, it might be Youngkin’s best shot to win, considering he’s trailing McAuliffe by 9 points in the most recent statewide poll.
Or is it more likely that judge will conclude the wise solons of the Virginia General Assembly — for whatever reason — deliberately and painstakingly legislated differing declaration signature rules for party and independent candidates?
If you’re a betting person, put your money on the latter.
Contact metro columnist Dan Casey at 981-3423 or dan.casey@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter:@dancaseysblog