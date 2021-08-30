CASEY: The party of 'election integrity' seeks to cancel 307,000 votes

I urge you to read those individual sections closely. Because when it comes to the law, the devil is often in the details. The problem for Republicans is, the details aren’t on their side in this case.

That’s because not one of the laws cited in the lawsuit requires a signature on the declaration form by a candidate participating in a party primary.

Here’s the entirety of the principal section the lawsuit claims it’s relying on, 24.2-520:

“A candidate for nomination by primary for any office shall be required to file a written declaration of candidacy on a form prescribed by the State Board. The declaration shall include the name of the political party of which the candidate is a member, a designation of the office for which he is a candidate, and a statement that, if defeated in the primary, his name is not to be printed on the ballots for that office in the succeeding general election.

“The declaration shall be acknowledged before some officer who has the authority to take acknowledgments to deeds, or attested by two witnesses who are qualified voters of the election district.”

Did you read in there any specific language requiring a candidate’s signature their declaration? Me neither.