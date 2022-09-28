CASEY: The plot thickens on the Republican kerfuffle in Wytheville

Before we dive deep into the September reader mailbag, we should correct a glaring mistake in Tuesday’s column.

That analyzed Saturday night’s assault allegation against Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, made by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, through the lens of Saturday morning cartoons.

After the event, March complained to a magistrate that Williams “shoved/shouldered slammed” her while leaving a Republican dinner-dance in Wytheville.

In my haste to get the politician’s names spelled correctly, I goofed on a key cartoon villain’s surname. That error didn’t go unnoticed by R.D. Warburton, a longtime lawyer in Pulaski and fan of “The Roadrunner Show.”

“That’s Wile E. Coyote, not Wiley,” Warburton chided, adding a single word sentence: “Chuckle.”

Warburton may possess extrasensory perception, because late Tuesday, some new and chuckle-worthy police bodycam video emerged of the two lawmakers, post-kerfuffle. It depicts March telling a Wytheville officer that Williams “body slammed me on the way out.” She even demonstrated what happened.

There’s also video of Williams’ interaction with the officer, which happened a few minutes earlier in the parking lot as Williams was attempting to leave. Williams acted cagily. He refused to identify himself, and more or less advised himself to shut up.

“I’m not going to speak to you any more, I’m a lawyer,” Williams said. “I don’t have to talk to you, I’m going to get in the car.”

Next, Williams disregarded his own counsel and kept blabbing. Not very wily.

“I did not do anything intentionally to Marie March, who had a large number of people who don’t want me to win an election against Marie March. In fact, they’re actually trying to rig a convention against me,” Williams said.

(The two incumbents have been redistricted into the same House of Delegates district for the 2023 election, and are expected to battle against each other for the GOP nomination next spring.)

There are a number of ways to evaluate Williams’ latter statements. The first sentence sounds like a robust denial. But the second revealed a potential motive for the denied conduct, almost like a Freudian slip.

We can also consider his words as a historical milestone. They mark the first occasion in Virginia in which one 2020 election-denier publicly accused another 2020 election-denier of future election-rigging.

If you’re ruminating on the word “karma” right now, join the club.

Anyway, Warburton wasn’t the only reader who reached out about the cataclysm in Wytheville.

“Whoa Boy!” responded Reid McClure of Salem. “Today’s offering had me rolling on the floor with laughter. Thanks Dan! The belly laughs were sorely needed!”

Reader Rick Barrow of Christiansburg chimed in with a double-barreled riposte. “OMG, Dan, this was funnier than what’s left of the funnies,” he wrote.

“What a joke!” Berkeley Riley of Roanoke said in a voicemail message about the incident. “They’re all jokes,” he added, noting he’d watched March on TV describing the alleged assault.

“She really reminded me of Rudy Giuliani, in her act, going on about how he was assaulted when that guy patted him on the back, gently,” Riley said. “I just don’t understand what’s happened to the Republican Party. Ugh, all they do is play the victim, or manipulate people into thinking they’re victims. It’s a shame.”

The last time I heard from Dee Dee Dudley in Blacksburg, she was upset because her basic cable lineup included Fox News but not MSNBC. That has been corrected, she noted.

“I loved your article!” Dudley wrote. “Thanks for all you do to heighten the public’s awareness of what the ‘Heck’ is really going on!”

Not everybody loved it, though. One who apparently didn’t was Leo Smith of Radford. He left a voicemail urging me to give my heart to God and let Jesus into my life. Thank you for reading, sir.

Cara Gangloff, spouse of one of my colleagues, emailed the etymology of the word “humdinger.” The column applied that description to next year’s political clash between March and Williams.

Apparently, the word was coined by a a journalist for The Daily Enterprise of Livingston, Montana, on June 4, 1883.

“A funny rhubarb, well de-constructed by your incisive wit!” Gangloff added.

But an email from Glen and Alice Davis of Blacksburg didn’t sound like they were laughing.

“Both of these politicians need to concentrate on the real issues and forget these high-school level high jinks,” the couple wrote in an email. “Like one of the officers said to March: ‘this is so teenage.’”

Reader Sherry Dulaney believes that officer gave Williams and March too much credit.

“This sounds like two grade school kids,” she wrote.

But the Davises are spot-on in another way. The two state lawmakers should indeed focus their attention on more weighty societal issues.

Such as, legislating “In God We Trust” on Virginia school buses.