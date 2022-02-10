Catawba Hospital study gets bipartisan support

RICHMOND — With bipartisan support to study Catawba Hospital, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said improving the aged facility highlights a new focus on funding health outcomes in Southwest Virginia.

“What we've done over the past several years is develop a blueprint across the community to say, ‘we're going to fund outcomes,’” Rasoul said on the House floor Thursday. “We're going to be goal-driven, and we want to reimagine the Catawba Hospital.”

Rasoul’s HB 105 is on the fast-track for House of Delegates approval as early as Friday, and aims to reimagine the hospital using a study estimated to cost $750,000, according to state documents. The study, if approved, will look at turning the 100-year-old hospital into a state-of-the-art facility providing a full spectrum of substance abuse treatment and recovery services.

“A whole collection of dozens of organizations have worked for some time to try to tackle substance abuse and substance use treatment, what the treatment will look like, and the future of mental healthcare,” Rasoul said during a committee meeting last week.

Drug overdoses in the Roanoke region increased by more than 40% in the past year, said Roanoke County Supervisor Phil North, who also chairs the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, speaking in Richmond on behalf of the bill.

Statewide, close to 1,5000 people died of overdoses in 2020, according to most recent available data from Virginia Department of Health.

“This could serve Southside, Southwest and parts of the valley,” said Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, during a committee hearing. “There’s definitely a need there for this.”

A bipartisan coalition of more than 25% of the 100-member Virginia House of Delegates have endorsed HB 105 as patrons, and the bill has a supporter in the Virginia State Senate: Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke.

The bill was one of about 70 bills heard Thursday during a three-hour House of Delegates session.

Also Thursday, HB 511, proposed by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, advanced from the House on its third and final reading, squeaking by on a 50-49 vote. The so-called Tim Tebow bill has been enacted in other states, and would allow homeschooled athletes the opportunity to try out for their public school’s sports teams, or any other interscholastic programs.

Another bill, HB 775, sponsored by Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, would curtail the state government’s ability to shutter places of worship, as occurred during the early onset of the coronavirus outbreak. That bill is scheduled for a third and final vote in the House on Friday.

