Catawba Hospital study rolled into larger examination of mental health statewide

RICHMOND — Intention remains to study Catawba Hospital, but as part of a larger examination of behavioral health centers in Virginia, according to state senators who voted last week to defeat a proposed standalone study of the century-old facility in Roanoke County.

Senators on Friday voted to carry into 2023 legislation for a study proposed by Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, which would reimagine the 1918-built Catawba Hospital as a comprehensive center treating people with substance abuse and mental health ailments.

Though the vote by the Senate Rules Committee effectively killed Rasoul’s bill for a $1 million study, considerations to revitalize Catawba Hospital will continue as part of the larger discussion on improving mental health facilities statewide, senators assured. Committee member Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said Catawba Hospital does not exist in a vacuum.

“We have language in the budget to examine what to do about the hospital system, because it’s clear that we’ve got crises in different areas,” Deeds said Friday. “I think this is a good idea, but it’s one that needs to be part of that.”

Deeds on Monday said the state should build a mental health system focused more on providing a full continuum of community services. He said Catawba Hospital will not be ignored, and it will be studied, but he does not want to lose sight of the larger goal by focusing on only one facility.

“Catawba right now is an essential part of our system, and I don't see that changing right away,” Deeds said Monday. “In the long run, I feel very good that the study that Sam [Rasoul] was putting forward is going to be part of the ongoing look at the whole system.”

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who sits on the Senate Finance Committee, said in an email Monday that senators are examining funding proposals in the budget related to Rasoul’s Catawba Hospital bill.

“There will be significant funding for Catawba, as it remains an integral part of our mental health delivery system,” Hanger said in the email. “We will be studying the statewide mental health system and I have met with Delegate Rasoul numerous times to discuss the vision for the Roanoke area.”

Rasoul on Monday said he was disappointed by the senators’ vote, but remains hopeful to see the referenced budget language that will enable Catawba Hospital to be taken to the next level.

Deeds, who is also on the Senate Finance Committee, added that budgeting this year is a Herculean task, owing to vast differences between the Senate's and House of Delegates’ proposed budget documents.

“The difference between the House and the Senate budget is so large,” Deeds said. “This is my 31st session, and I've never seen such a broad gap between the two budgets.”

That gap is created in part by an unprecedented state surplus, which House Republicans want to return to taxpayers through rebates and tax cuts. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats like Deeds contend that the state’s surplus should be put toward long-delayed investments in mental health and public education.

“The two budgets are built on different assumptions … we need to have a major coming together before a budget agreement is reached,” Deeds said.

On Catawba Hospital, he said: “Until there's an agreement reached on how you bridge that $2.8 billion gap, I don't think anything's really safe. But I'm very hopeful that this will be part of the final budget.”

