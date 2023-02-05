On the battlefield of lawmaking, dead bills get left behind.

It’s the morbid reality of politics, not quite Schoolhouse Rock. More legislation ends up defeated than survives to become law.

That’s true in U.S. Congress, and it’s also so in the Virginia General Assembly, said Bryan Parsons, associate professor of political science at Roanoke College.

And that's particularly true in the Virginia legislature, where Republicans hold a majority in the House and Democrats hold one in the Senate. This year, leaders in the party's won't even try to push hot-button bills on certain topics - such as abortion - to the other chamber because they know the bills have no chance of passing.

“Most bills do not reach the floor of the House or the Senate,” Parsons said, of the general process. “Most bills die in committee.”

Virginia’s legislature is now nearing the halfway point of its annual lawmaking session, with politicians in state House and Senate having heard their share of a combined 1,900 bills introduced this winter.

“Legislative time is scarce,” Parsons said. “When you compare Virginia to other states, our session length is relatively short.”

The crossover deadline on Tuesday marks the last day for House or Senate to work on its own legislation, before the two chambers exchange and vote on each other’s bills. It's what's known as a short session this year, expected to last up to 45 days.

Hundreds of bills are already dead, having been defeated through a variety of methods. Plenty more veto points await the legislation that survives beyond crossover, Parsons said.

“A veto point is any point at which the legislative process can stop,” Parsons said. “We often think of maybe a president or a governor having a veto… but committees and subcommittees are also veto points.”

During fast-paced committee meetings, among discussions by smaller groups of lawmakers, bills are put to the chopping block, and many tip past their veto point.

“Bills die in committee for lots of different reasons, as you might suspect,” Parsons said. “But the best way to understand the chaos of the legislative process is with what we in political science call the electoral connection.”

Just as the connection between elected officials and their voters often dictates what bills a politician will carry, so too does the electoral connection influence how politicians vote during committee meetings.

“Elected officials, particularly legislators with shorter term-lengths, are motivated to take action on bills based on promises they've made to constituents,” Parsons said “In other words, legislators are often trying to maintain some kind of pulse on their district, and act accordingly.”

Such was the case for Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, pitching a bill to the House Natural Resources subcommittee that would add Giles and Pulaski counties to a list of localities eligible for tobacco settlement community funds.

“I certainly understand that there’s resistance to add localities to that, and I appreciate that,” Ballard said to the committee. “But I would ask that this committee look favorably upon this bill.”

Committee members told Ballard it didn’t make sense why Giles and Pulaski aren’t included in the tobacco community fund, but the balance is depleting and money is already invested into projects elsewhere in Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Thus, Ballard’s HB 1441 was “gently laid on the table," which reads friendlier than another type of motion with a similar outcome, to "pass by indefinitely."

In theory, a committee could consider a tabled bill at a later date, but again, legislative time is scarce, Parsons said.

“In practice… this is a sort of a gentler way to pass by a bill,” Parsons said. “The tabling action, or even the passing by indefinitely actions, give the committees an option to reconsider if they choose, even if that is unlikely.”

The same committee that gently tabled Ballard’s HB 1441 took a quieter approach to defeating a bill from Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, seeking to allow deer hunting year-round.

“My constituents agree that our ancestors fought in the American Revolution in order to not have to beg the crown to hunt the royal deer,” March said. “If it’s on your property, you should be free to hunt year-round.”

But none of the lawmakers on the committee made any motion for HB 1811. Without motions, bills can’t advance, and most bills only get one shot at hurdling that first veto point.

“Whether a bill has been tabled, gently or otherwise, passed by indefinitely, or no action taken, the likelihood that that bill will then be reconsidered and moved to the floor is pretty low,” Parsons said. “That doesn't happen very often.”

Even with a friendly motion to report a bill out of committee, it still needs a majority vote to advance forward.

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, saw his SB 933, which would have authorized a local option to prohibit single-use plastic bags, defeated by a 6-9 vote in a Senate committee on Jan. 30.

"This is a committee taking a formal vote on the motion, and in this scenario, if a majority of the committee decides not to move forward, no further action will be taken during the session," Parsons said. "They've made their decision, they've taken a vote. The bill officially dies in committee."

The few bills to survive the rigor of committee meetings still face debate on the chamber floors. Both House and Senate must pass a bill before a governor signs it into law.

“If you don't follow state and local politics, give it a try,” Parsons said. “They’re working on really important issues that affect the Commonwealth, and we as citizens have a responsibility to plug into that from time to time.”

Two examples of the action already seen during floor debates this session: senators from Roanoke have debated daylight saving time, and at least one delegate in the house has read lewd scenes from comic books.

“Particularly given that we have a very closely divided state legislature, Virginia is a competitive political state,” Parsons said. “We're in a moment of pretty intense political conflict, and divided government, so that alone pulls somebody like me into the news cycle.”

Follow along with livestreamed committee meetings and floor sessions by going online: lis.virginia.gov.