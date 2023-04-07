A longtime state delegate from Botetourt secured his party’s nomination for state Senate Thursday, and so did a first-time state House candidate from Blacksburg.

Thursday was the final day for Virginians to enter as candidates in party primary elections, which are set to happen later in spring and summer, before the main election in November.

But Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, will not face a primary election in Virginia’s Third Senate District, stretching from Staunton and Waynesboro down to northern Roanoke County. He was the only Republican to file for the seat, making him the party’s candidate by default.

“I decided to run for Senate because conservatives in the Valley need a champion in Richmond who will stand up for traditional values,” Head said in an announcement Thursday night. “The Senate needs a fighter who will defend the sanctity of life, protect our constitutional right to bear arms, and fight to cut taxes that are crippling Virginians already struggling to make ends meet.”

After 36 years as a state lawmaker, Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, announced Thursday he was not running for re-election.

As a result of turf shakeups caused by statewide political redistricting, Hanger was contemplating a move from the Second Senate District to the Third, but he decided to retire instead, thus avoiding what would have been a nomination contest with Head.

“I am continually grateful for the volunteers and supporters who have dedicated so much time to our campaign,” Head said in the announcement. “Because of their hard work, our conservative message, and the prayers of many people we were able to fend off a primary challenger, allowing us to focus on retaking the Senate come November.”

On Election Day in November, voters in the new Senate district will decide between Head, who has been a delegate since 2012, and Democrat Jade Harris, a Rockbridge native who ran unsuccessfully for House during a special election earlier this year.

Head has raised more than $128,000 for his campaign so far, while Harris’ campaign does not show any money raised, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. During the gubernatorial election in 2021, about 68% of district voters cast their ballots for Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Meanwhile in Blacksburg, Democrat Lily Franklin on Friday morning said she secured her party’s nomination for Virginia’s 41st House District, covering eastern Montgomery County and western Roanoke County.

“If you envision a world where we thrive at all stages of life, consider this your invitation,” Franklin said in a video. “Join me as we claim this district not only for the Democrats, but for our community, for our neighbors, and for all the people in Southwest Virginia who feel like they’ve been left behind by politicians in Richmond.”

Another Blacksburg Democrat, James Harder, briefly entered the 41st District race as a candidate, but he withdrew in March and endorsed Franklin.

Republicans of the 41st will select a nominee between candidates Chris Obenshain, a Montgomery County prosecutor, and Lowell Bowman, a contractor also from Montgomery County, during a mass meeting May 4. Whoever wins that election will face-off for the House seat against Franklin.

“The 41st District… is a highly competitive open seat that has been targeted by the Virginia House Democratic Caucus,” said the Friday announcement from Franklin. “Its battleground status makes it a ‘must-win’ seat for Democrats to flip the House of Delegates this fall. Virginia Tech is included in the district.”