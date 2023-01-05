Del. Marie March uses social media to blame judge, lawyers for court loss

After Del. Wren Williams was found not guilty of intentionally bumping Del. Marie March, she used social media to blame the justice system for her defeat in court on Wednesday.

March, R-Floyd, twice declined comment to news media on Wednesday, except to say she was very disappointed, after a judge ruled that March’s lawyers failed to prove Williams, R-Patrick, acted intentionally when the political adversaries collided in a crowded Wytheville event hall.

“From the start, March brought these charges as a political hit-job,” Williams said in a written statement Wednesday. “I am grateful March’s allegations were proven false in court, so this controversy can officially be put to rest.”

But about two hours after the decision, March commented on her political Facebook page, casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2 1/2-hour court proceedings, during which March was represented by the Wythe County commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

“We had 8 more additional eyewitnesses wanting to testify about what they saw that evening,” March wrote. “The Commonwealth’s Attorney office did not call these witnesses after the Judge repeatedly sustained defense objections.”

The Wythe County commonwealth’s attorney’s office did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

“Judges are appointed by politicians and the Swamp is deep, folks,” March wrote. “Our country is in a sad state of affairs.”

All judges in the Wythe County circuit had been recused from hearing the case because it involved two sitting delegates. It is state lawmakers who appoint judges.

Retired Alexandria-based Judge Becky Moore presided over the hearing.

“March has a pattern of using the criminal justice system to target people who stand in her way,” Williams wrote Wednesday. “This was a desperate move and it’s clear March is unhinged.”

About a month prior to the court hearing Wednesday, March lost another legal battle when a special prosecutor said there was no proof of a municipal government conspiracy to harm an embattled business she owns in Pulaski County.

Pulaski County officials previously said they just want March to get proper permitting for The Big Red Barn events venue, which was previously listed for sale, though that listing is no longer online. Property records as of Thursday indicate the land at 4241 Lee Highway has not changed ownership.

Both Williams and March are entering the second year of their first terms in the Virginia General Assembly, but only one can remain. Both were drawn into the same legislative district by the Virginia Supreme Court last year.

The pair will face-off again in June, this time on Republican primary election ballots in the newly drawn Virginia House District 47.