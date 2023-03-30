Until somebody budges on tax relief, the state budget remains in limbo, according to lawmakers from the Roanoke region working toward an agreement.

Ahead of reconvened session in Richmond on April 12, House and Senate lawmakers in conference committees are still negotiating on budget amendments for the coming 2023-24 government year that starts in July, said Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, during a Thursday interview.

“We're making some progress,” said Austin, a member of the house budget conference committee. “I think we will have a deal before June 30 that we can take to the people.”

Lawmakers say the hang-up this year is similar to last year’s cause for budgeting delays: conflicting desires to provide Virginians with tax relief, versus investing more funds in state services.

Republicans, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, want more tax relief, whereas Democrats want more money put toward state services.

“Negotiations are going slow because the governor has asked for a billion dollars in tax relief,” Austin said. “Our colleagues on the other side of the aisle are not fondly in favor of giving him all of his requests for tax relief. So we're negotiating, trying to reach a compromise on what that number may be.”

Austin said he understands his colleagues’ apprehension about conceding on a billion dollars of tax relief.

“But I will say, all those requests are in the best interest of the people of the commonwealth,” Austin said. “When we have $3.6 billion in excess revenues, we should give some of those monies back to the people.”

On the other side, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said he wants to see more state money put toward paying Virginia teachers at the national average, funding mental health care, and other “things that have been chronically underfunded for decades.”

“The House and Senate are very interested in trying to find common ground,” Rasoul said Wednesday. “We're pretty close to being there, except for the large tax policy implications.”

Last year, Virginia enacted $4 billion worth of tax cuts, said Rasoul, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee that Austin vice-chairs.

“This year, the further tax cuts would really only help the wealthy,” Rasoul said. “Many of us would rather see that money invested.”

Combining an agreeable budget document from the Republican-majority House and the Democratic-majority Senate requires several rounds of negotiation, Austin said.

“We set aside the partisan politics,” Austin said. “We're now working as conferees for the best interest of the people of the commonwealth on a budget.”

There are notes of bipartisanship, one being the plans to renovate and improve Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County to treat people with substance use disorder. Austin and Rasoul said $14 million is earmarked for Catawba Hospital in the House budget.

“Catawba has the potential to grow and become a rehabilitation facility, which is something we really need to do,” Austin said. “We have people in need, and we don't need to incarcerate these people. We need to treat these people and help them overcome their problems.”

Rasoul, who carried a widely supported bill to plan for Catawba Hospital's transformation, said he is hoping for the best.

Catawba Hospital is a regional example, along with funds to create development-ready business sites, of good things in the state budget, Austin said.

But putting the House and Senate budgets together, even behind closed doors in conference committees, has again proved difficult this year, like last, Austin said.

“It's always easy to cut taxes. It's not so easy to raise taxes,” he said. “We got to make certain that we can balance those scales, going forward with these tax cuts.”

Austin is one of only a few state lawmakers involved in the actual conference negotiations at this point.

"Outside of the conference committee, the rest of the members, the vast majority of us, are not involved in day-to-day negotiations," Rasoul said. "We're only giving input as to certain items that we have felt passionate about."

Once it's determined how much money will be returned to the taxpayers, then "we'll know how much money we have to allocate to teachers’ pay raises, to mental health, law enforcement, and to other things in the budget," Austin said.

Altogether, considering not just dollar amounts but also the language written in the budget, it’s quite a balancing act, Austin said. He said he would rather the work progress slowly than move forward quickly and end up with regrets.

"These are complex issues for people to decide and make," Austin said. "We're making them with the people's best interest at heart, but sometimes it just takes time."