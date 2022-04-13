Disqualified GOP candidate doesn't mince words in Fighting 9th

In Virginia’s "Fighting Ninth" Congressional District, candidate Kimberly Lowe says she has no plans to stop her political battle against the status quo after she said she was snubbed this week by the party in her attempt to challenge an incumbent U.S. congressman.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, was named online Tuesday as the Republican nominee running to represent the Ninth in the U.S. House of Representatives, seeking a seventh term. Lowe said she applied to run against Griffith for the GOP nomination, but her application was denied by the party.

“They're just doing everything they can do to keep me off the ballot,” Lowe said. “I've been on the path to win this seat. With my name on the ballot, I win the seat. They know it, and that's why they're stopping me.”

A letter addressed to Lowe from district Republican Committee Chairman Adam Tolbert said her application for candidacy was ineligible partly due to some clerical errors in the paperwork, but primarily because she did not submit a petition signed by at least 1,000 eligible voters. Lowe said she turned in at least 1,400 signatures, more than the minimum, expecting they would be closely scrutinized, but the party only counted close to 900 signees.

“What happened to the other 500 signatures?” Lowe said. “I will appeal, because I'm very confident in what I turned in.”

Lowe said she does have time to appeal the party’s decision, but she must do so through the very same party that denied her initial application. An email sent on Wednesday by Tolbert confirmed the details of Lowe’s disqualification, but did not answer whether she will be able to appeal the party’s decision.

“It's a myth that anyone can run for office,” Lowe said. “The party chooses who's going to be the nominee, and they don't follow rules, and there's never repercussions. There's never accountability, and that's why they get away with it.”

Lowe said she is a conservative and identifies as a Republican, but she feels slighted by the district party. An old guard controls it, she said.

“There's some great men in the party and in Southwest Virginia. But there's very much a party establishment network of men who don't want new faces in the party, and they're basically the gatekeepers,” Lowe said. “They hate women. They really do. They have zero respect for women.”

This isn’t the first party roadblock Lowe has run into during her aspirations to serve in political office. She listed past attempts to run for Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, plus other elected offices, all actively discouraged by the Republican Party, she said.

“I don't know man, it may just be time to divorce the GOP. They’ve done nothing but block me and cheat for a long time,” Lowe said. “Look at how many times I've run for a seat and they’ve blocked me.”

Lowe said she has spent $350,000 campaigning over the past 18 months, traveling to Bristol and beyond in the most rural reaches of the more than 9,000-square-mile, Republican-leaning district that encompasses Southwest Virginia. The Virginia Public Access Project, which tracks political money, showed Wednesday that Lowe has reported raising $28,060 so far in the congressional primary campaign.

“This wasn't just an overnight decision to run,” Lowe said. “This has been a really long-term endeavor, and I gave absolutely everything for this.”

Lowe was involved in a dustup in Texas in January with officials at the National Butterfly Center, a wildlife sanctuary located on the United States’ southern border in Mission, Texas. The center has been a focus of right wing-based conspiracy theories, one claiming the center is involved in sex trafficking.

Lowe said she was in Texas for the "We Stand America" rally — and was at the southern border, too, because of her beliefs that immigration needs reform, particularly on humanitarian grounds.

The resulting media coverage of the Butterfly Center incident involving Lowe caused her to be excluded from the rally, a border security event that she said she drove from Virginia to attend with her children.

“They removed me from the event because of what I had done,” Lowe said at the time. “What’s cool is that shows I was making waves. I’m such a danger, because I was exposing the truth of what’s happening.”

Now, Lowe has until June to decide whether she’ll run as an independent, depending on whether she appeals the Ninth GOP's decision and the outcome.

“But here's the problem: independents don't win,” Lowe said. “Could I pull 168,000 voters out for an independent? Are they tired enough yet?”

Lowe said the region’s Republican party has lost its fight, and all she wants is an opportunity to challenge the incumbent politician, she said.

“Morgan Griffith is a 27-year, long career politician. He doesn't do squat. He doesn't show up to vote like he's supposed to. He doesn't show up in the district,” Lowe said. “He knew I was on the path to winning that seat, because I have momentum and I have the people behind me.”

As for Griffith, the campaign continues as usual, according to a statement from his campaign.

"I am proud to be the Republican nominee for Virginia's Ninth Congressional District," Griffith said in an email. "I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the region."

Lowe said she does not plan on slowing down, and will continue campaigning.

“The party is going to have to change,” Lowe said. “I'm just going to have to try to fight them.”

