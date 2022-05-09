Executive talks about Patrick County hospital deal, recent reports

With a business partner now involved, Patrick County officials said plans to reopen their only hospital could improve economic outcomes as well as urgent health care for the rural community.

An emergency room operating in Patrick County would have untold positive impact for the community, said Sean Adkins, the county’s director of economic development.

“One could say it’s the biggest obstacle to economic development, being without a hospital,” Adkins said. “It’s hard to recruit a company here, especially manufacturing or industry, when there’s no place for a worker to go if they get hurt.”

After the former Pioneer Community Hospital in Stuart closed in 2017, ambulance trips from Patrick County sometimes now extend out-of-state, often lasting longer than 90 minutes, officials said. That could soon change, with Chicago-based Foresight Health entering an agreement to buy the old hospital property, according to an email from President and CEO Sameer Suhail.

“We are still in the initial planning stages. At this time, we're primarily focused on understanding how best to serve the people of Southside and Southwest Virginia with this endeavor,” Suhail said in the email. “So right now we are focused on listening to the community and getting input on what Foresight Health can do to best meet their needs.”

Patrick County values the 10-acre property on U.S. 58 at $4.5 million, according to property tax data, which does not yet as of Monday reflect the changing ownership.

Suhail said the company wants to create long-lasting relationships and community partnerships, to expand and develop rural healthcare options throughout Southside and Southwest Virginia, perhaps beyond Patrick County.

“We are passionate about bringing healthcare services to communities that need them, and passionate about the job creation and economic opportunities that our community investments will bring,” Suhail said. “We hope not only to provide the area with terrific health care, but also with jobs, economic opportunity, and public-private partnership.”

Chicago-based news reports mention Suhail as the owner of companies connected to Loretto Hospital, a public facility under federal investigation related to improper COVID-19 vaccine distributions.

Loretto Hospital paid companies owned by Suhail almost $4 million during the 2019 fiscal year, at a time when the hospital’s owner was a close business partner of Suhail’s, according to reporting by Illinois-based Better Government Association and Block Club Chicago.

In a written response, Suhail denied involvement in any wrongdoing.

“I've always prioritized ethics and have always acted above board,” he wrote. “It should be made clear that no legal action has resulted from these investigations and that if any illegal activity did occur, it happened without my knowledge. If rogue actors did act in any way untoward, I would of course condemn it.”

Suhail said it is frustrating his name was tied to reports about Loretto Hospital in Chicago. The reopened Patrick County hospital will seat a local ethics advisory board, he said.

“What we are doing in Patrick County is a wholly new venture with a new leadership team, which will soon include local leaders who have worked effectively and ethically on rural healthcare projects throughout Southside and Southwest Virginia,” Suhail wrote. “We are invested in becoming true neighbors in this community and we will be making sizeable investments.”

To that end, he said the public can expect plenty of forums, town halls, and other community engagement activities as the process of reopening the Patrick County hospital proceeds.

No timeline for reopening is available yet.

State Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, ignited the effort to reopen his hometown hospital by introducing a bill approved this year by the Virginia General Assembly. On Monday, he said he was previously unaware of investigations related to the new buyer, and wants to see the concluded inquiries, when available.

“Regardless,” he said, “I’m going to keep pushing to get our hospital reopened and restore healthcare access here in Patrick County.”

