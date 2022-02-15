First-term House delegates talk about first month in Richmond

RICHMOND — Midway through their first session in the Virginia House of Delegates, freshman Republican legislators from the New River and Roanoke valleys said they are acclimating to the pace and complexity of state politics.

Lawmaking in Richmond is a far cry from the typically rural, mountainous surroundings of first-year house members Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, and Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, they each said during interviews late last week.

“Coming from the country, it's overwhelming,” March said. “You come into a big city, there’s skyscrapers, there’s lots of money, and then you start thinking of all the needs in your district, and why that money kind of stops here, and doesn't trickle on down.”

March said she has been unhappy watching studies approved for needs of the state bureaucracy, then turning around to see a panel of lawmakers kill a bill that would have allowed volunteer firefighters access to special lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, intended to incentivize declining volunteerism.

“That was my first kind of big disappointment,” March said, of fellow lawmakers turning down her HB 114. “How do we get them to understand and care about what we've got going on in our district?”

The answer to that question, she said, is to educate others — lobbyists, interest groups and fellow lawmakers — and to get them joined in on whatever cause a bill takes up. She hopes to try again next year on using hunting licenses to encourage volunteer firefighters.

“There's a learning curve for sure,” March said. “You're kind of running around as a freshman delegate.”

House delegates alone filed more than 1,300 bills during this 2022 session. March, who is a small business owner, said she takes the job of legislating one bill, one meeting and one day at a time, catching cups of coffee and perhaps a meal as time allows.

“I will say, I have to give politicians some credit,” March said. “They work very hard. I never realized how many hours a day they put in.”

Hours spent working at the Virginia Capitol are indeed prolonged, said Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. Joining the General Assembly has been a bit like merging onto a busy highway where traffic is moving at 90 miles per hour, he said.

“Every day feels like a full week,” Williams said. “The system is set up so that we can be as efficient as possible, but it requires a lot of homework for the delegates and the elected members.”

For a lawyer and a self-described policy nerd, Williams said the Virginia General Assembly is a spectacle. He recalled some extended debate that emerged among House members over one particular word in a bill about car part theft.

The car part theft discussion, according to Williams, dealt with wording about catalytic converter larceny: Final language specified about stealing “a catalytic converter and any parts thereof,” whereas the original wording was “catalytic converter and the parts thereof.”

So that discussion of the difference in meaning between "any" and "the" was cause for deliberation, Williams said.

“These are real bills, these will have real impact,” Williams said. “It's just a really interesting process... I think it's a very good process for our legislation, because these bills are heavily vetted — the policies behind them and the wording.”

Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, who is also a lawyer, agreed that he was not expecting the schedule required of lawmakers.

“The one thing that surprised me, quite honestly, is the amount of hours involved. I don't think I appreciated just how hard our legislators work,” Ballard said, describing days lasting from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. “When most people think about the government, they think about this slow, huge bureaucracy, but actually during session when we're discussing all these bills, it is a really fast-paced environment.”

He said one positive takeaway from his experience thus far is seeing how many bills pass through the House of Delegates with broad bipartisan support. During its session on Tuesday, the House unanimously approved 104 bills for the Senate to consider.

“I am very pleased to see that we agree on a lot of issues that affect Virginians,” Ballard said, adding that it’s some of the hot-button issues that result in healthy debate. “You have a lot of different viewpoints, and you have a lot of smart people in the room.”

Ballard said he hopes to hear from more of his constituents. To find contact information for any lawmaker in the Virginia House of Delegates, go online to virginiageneralassembly.gov/house/members/members.php.

“My only goal here is to represent the interest of people back home. That's it. I have no other agenda,” Ballard said. “It's much easier for me to do that if I get the feedback from constituents and stakeholders.”

