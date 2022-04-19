Grocery, gas tax debate continues at Roanoke Regional Chamber event

Grocery and gasoline tax relief continues to spur disagreement among Virginia lawmakers, including some of those at an annual legislative wrap-up hosted Tuesday by the Roanoke Regional Chamber.

Though the Virginia General Assembly’s regular session is finished for 2022, lawmakers currently in special session have yet to agree on a state budget for the next two years. Additionally, a few key pieces of legislation, including gas and grocery tax relief, remain a work-in-progress during the special session that began in early April.

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, during the chamber's Tuesday morning panel discussion in Salem, expressed his opposition to a four-month gas tax holiday, as proposed for Virginia lawmakers’ consideration by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“What the governor is trying to do is a huge mistake,” Edwards said. “If we can’t fix our roads when times are good, we're not going to fix our roads when times are bad.”

Edwards said the gas tax is necessary for building roads, and its collection — charged to retailers at a rate of 26 cents per gallon — should continue.

“The gas tax repeal will not reduce the price at the pump,” Edwards said. “It would hurt building roads, and I’m very much opposed to it.”

Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, said the state’s transportation fund, aided by the gas tax, is $472 million ahead of its current-year projections, and finished last year with a $360 million surplus.

“The gas tax, I don't personally believe it will impact any construction that is currently ongoing, nor will it impact construction of roads going forward,” McNamara said. “The money is here. I think it is a responsible thing.”

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, said other states like Maryland and Connecticut have lowered their gas prices by suspending state gas taxes. He said some states that have enacted a gas tax holiday are operating under majority-Democratic governments.

“You can see what’s happening in Maryland right now. Maryland’s prices dropped significantly,” Suetterlein said of a gas tax holiday. “The reality is, we would be doing it in Virginia, if it were not proposed by a Republican governor.”

Later, Suetterlein said partisan politics are also cause for delay in repealing the state’s 2.5% grocery tax.

“This has been a major Democratic initiative for decades. It should be completely repealed,” Suetterlein said of the grocery tax. “The only reason you're seeing some obstruction in the Senate is, again, because you've seen it proposed by a Republican governor.”

The Senate wants to ensure localities are kept whole if the state grocery tax is done away with, which is where disagreement lies, rather than in partisan politics, Edwards said.

McNamara said there is broad bipartisan support for the grocery tax repeal. As a patron of the grocery tax repeal, McNamara said he thinks it will happen this year.

“The bill that’s most likely to pass 100% funds the localities completely, in the exact same format, and it also increases that funding year over year,” McNamara said. “It will cost the commonwealth roughly a half a billion dollars, but I think the commonwealth has the money.”

For Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, the reimagining of Catawba Hospital is riding on fellow lawmakers’ passage of a state budget.

“What we want to do is… see how we can redevelop this campus into a state-of-the-art campus that can tackle some of the mental health issues in the greater region, as well as substance use disorder treatments,” Rasoul said. “It's still alive vicariously in the budget right now.”

Also on health care, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, said the former Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County now has new ownership. The General Assembly this year passed a bill to allow the facility, closed in 2017, to be studied for reopening.

“That’s huge,” Williams said of new hospital ownership. “We're excited about what they're able to bring.”

Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, said Virginia this year became the first state in the nation to codify a law allowing banks the option to handle cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrency is an emerging industry, he said.

“A lot of folks in the crypto world have been really enthusiastic about this,” Head said. “It opens up one more area for emerging businesses, particularly in the technology space.”

Lawmakers are expected to reconvene in Richmond sometime this spring to approve the two-year state budget, and act on other remaining legislation.

