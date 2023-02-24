Catawba Hospital supporters are holding out hope for state budget funds, as lawmakers continue to contemplate amendments.

It could cost between $147 million to $240 million to renovate and expand the state-run psychiatric hospital in Roanoke County so it can also treat people with substance use disorder, serving a growing statewide need, according to a recently published study.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, carried a bill to the state House this winter to fund those Catawba Hospital improvements. During a phone call from Richmond on Friday, Rasoul said he is feeling “very hopeful” for a budget amendment that will bring a tranche of funds to begin the work.

“This will be addressed in the budget,” Rasoul said of Catawba Hospital. “What I have is assurance from a lead conferee in the Senate that they will be addressing it that way [through the budget], as opposed to needing to fiddle with a bill.”

When a budget amendment could be approved, however, is less certain, he said. Amendments to the biennial state budget certainly will not be ready by Saturday, when the annual lawmaking session was initially scheduled to end.

"Unlike in the even years... we have a budget right now. What we're trying to do is pass amendments to the current budget," Rasoul said. "So we technically aren't necessarily under a specific timeline. All of us, though, want to get this done as soon as possible."

Although Rasoul’s HB 2192 was not heard in the Senate Finance Committee, he said that bill, which had broad bipartisan support, was just a vehicle toward the larger conversation of expanding offerings at Catawba Hospital, beyond current adult mental health services.

“Everybody understands this is something we need to tackle,” Rasoul said. “Talking about the continuum of care that needs to happen in the greater Roanoke region, this is one pillar. It's not the solution to everything.”

But Catawba Hospital plans are a new way for lawmakers in the Virginia General Assembly to think about substance use disorder, he said.

“This is a vision for a state-of-the-art campus that doesn't exist anywhere in the country at this point,” Rasoul said. “This is a comprehensive vision.”

What makes plans for Catawba Hospital unique is the intent to include inpatient and outpatient health care, plus research and development all together in the same place, he said. But that will happen in phases, not all at once.

“This, importantly, is the first step in getting the biggest need, the residential treatment, going,” Rasoul said. “We're ready to work together with all parties to make it happen.”

One of those parties so far involved are students at Virginia Tech, who organized starting in 2021, after Rasoul hosted a bill-writing workshop during classes taught by Associate Professor Emily Satterwhite. She is also director of Appalachian Studies in the Department of Religion and Culture.

Students and peer successors since then have been in the ears of lawmakers, drafting emails, letters and social media posts, making phone calls and recruiting supporters for the Catawba Hospital cause, she said.

“This has really been student-driven," Satterwhite said. “The students were like, ‘this is important work and we want to keep doing it, can you support us?’”

Virginia Tech junior Brittany James, a student in public health, said she had no experience with state lawmaking until a few weeks ago. Following a bill through the legislative process has taught her how to navigate a maze of state websites.

“If there's one big thing that I've learned, it’s that you have to jump on chances like this so quickly,” James said. “Everything moves so quickly through the process, it's a lot shorter than you think.”

Jonathan Dance, who is simultaneously seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, has previously worked helping people recover from substance use disorder. He said the need for expanded services at Catawba Hospital is as real as the need for cancer treatment centers.

“I am a person in recovery, that's why I was able to come back to Virginia Tech and finish my degree,” Dance said, talking about his previous work for the university recovery community. “I stepped away last semester, just to focus on academics, but I still want to be involved somehow.”

Involved in negotiating budget amendments that could include Catawba Hospital are chosen state legislators, the Democrat Rasoul among them. He said hang-ups persist regarding partisan divisions on whether to provide tax cuts or invest in state services.

"Now is the time to catch up on being historically underfunded with regards to our mental health... to how we pay our teachers... to even certain transportation projects," Rasoul said. "We have to be able to fund these core services."

Students for the Catawba Hospital bill said such a large campus, especially in a serene region of Roanoke County, would go a long way in providing a public-owned place where recovering people can find support. And it could help end social stigmas related to addiction and mental health, said Dance.

“Mental health and substance use disorder is not a moral failing. It's an actual disease, and people need actual help for it,” Dance said. “It takes over your mind and body, to where you're completely dependent on it. Like, I was drinking to live, basically.”

As important as it is to break down those barriers, he said a simpler sentiment prevails even above that.

“Just giving somebody a little bit of hope is the biggest thing,” Dance said. “Going into a place — whether it be Catawba Hospital or any other facility — gives people that sense of community, shows that people actually care about you, and gives you hope of a better life.”