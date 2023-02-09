Halfway through state lawmakers’ annual session in Richmond, the 100-member House of Delegates passed a few more than half of the 1,136 bills that were introduced this winter, statistics show.

Tuesday marked the legislature’s crossover deadline, the halfway mark when House and Senate swap bills and begin taking up potential laws from the opposite chamber.

Senators on Wednesday morning received a stack of 598 bills that passed votes in the House, according to session statistics. Because the House has a Republican majority and the Senate is majority Democratic, a bill’s passage through one chamber is no guarantee of success in the other.

Here is a list of remaining House bills sponsored by 11 state delegates who represent voters in and around the regions of the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Most of the 13 bills carried through the House by Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania, are about judges, legal codes and court-related proceedings.

For example, Adams’ HB 2384 seeks to change codes so law enforcement can use the presence of marijuana odor as basis for search in certain cases, such as in an airport, or if someone is suspected of driving while intoxicated.

The bill also establishes a process and blood level for testing whether drivers are impaired by marijuana. It’s an attempt to address concerns about high drivers on roadways, now that recreational use of cannabis is legal in Virginia.

“The bill establishes a process for preliminary analysis of a person's saliva to screen for the presence of drugs in the saliva, similar to the process utilized for a person's blood alcohol content,” a bill summary said.

Also still alive from Adams is a request for state health authorities to study the reduction and impact of tick-borne diseases, HB 2008, and a bill to penalize unlawful picketing outside judges’ homes, HB 2015.

Meanwhile, Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, chair of the House Transportation Committee, passed eight bills through the chamber this year, most of them driven around the topic of transportation.

Issuance of special license plates for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is one item of bipartisan agreement from this year’s lawmaking session, with Austin’s HB 1494 passing the House unanimously, and a matching companion bill from Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, also passing the Senate.

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is a nonprofit that raises money for the national park that stretches 469 miles from Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, through the Roanoke and New River valleys, to North Carolina’s Great Smoky Mountains.

The House passed nine bills from Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, now in the second year of his first term as a legislator.

Ballard, an army veteran, carried HB 1624 to unanimous approval in the House. It seeks to add military members who are transitioning back to civilian life to the list of people supported by mental health and rehabilitative services from the department of veterans’ services.

Another remaining Ballard bill, HB 1478, expands penalties for gang crimes, and his HB 1458 would expand the list of offenses that prohibit a person from petitioning for geriatric early prison release.

Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, is seeking to deter organized retail theft with HB 1885, one of her 11 so-far successful House bills. The bill would make that a Class 3 felony. During floor processions this week, she said HB 1885 is the result of a task force that met in 2022.

“They’re not walking out of the stores so that they can feed their families. This is organized crime,” Byron said. “The dollar amount that we were given that has occurred just in Virginia, $1.3 billion, which is a direct cost of $80 million in lost tax revenue.”

Passed largely along partisan lines with a 50-47 vote, HB 2454 by Del. Ellen Campbell, R-Rockbridge, seeks to increase to monthly the frequency that voter lists are cleared of people who have moved or died.

It is one of eight bills of Campbell's to passed through the House, after she was elected just before session to fill her late husband’s seat.

Seeking election to the Virginia Senate in 2023, Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, worked 12 bills through the House.

Head’s HB 1726 passed with 95 yea votes. He said it would allow nonprofits to be authorized by the state Board of Education as schools, intended for the purpose of allowing Goodwill to open a free adult high school in northwest Roanoke.

From Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, comes HB 2333, requesting the State Corporation Commission to establish a small modular nuclear reactor pilot program for Virginia. Nuclear power, particularly for Southwest Virginia, is a focus of state energy planning under Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Marshall, a delegate since 2002, passed six bills through the House this year.

Meanwhile, Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, the lone accountant in the state House, saw seven bills pass the chamber, all dealing with taxes.

After surviving the House, two out of five of those McNamara bills, HB 2138 and HB 2319, both of which would have effectively lowered income tax rates, were tabled by 11-5 votes from the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday.

The only House Democrat from this region, Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, was successful with nine House bills, including HB 2192, which seeks to transform Catawba Hospital to treat people with substance use disorder. The plans could cost between $147 million and $240 million, a state report said.

Other surviving Rasoul bills, such as HB 2186 and HB 2191, aim to assist localities in cleaning up blighted and abandoned properties.

For Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, now in the second year of his first legislative term, nine of his bills passed the House.

Passed along partisan lines, Williams’ HB 2171 would exempt places of worship from state emergency orders. This is the second year Williams has carried the bill, which he said previously is in response to closures of churches during widespread shutdowns caused by the coronavirus in 2020.

Another first-term delegate now in her second year, Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, was unsuccessful in getting any of her bills through the House.

The one bill from March that survived long enough this year to see a House floor vote was HB 1487, and it failed by a 47-49 vote on Tuesday, despite widespread support from house Democrats, including Rasoul.

The bill would’ve required localities to broadcast livestreams of meetings, but received nay votes from Republicans including Adams, Austin, Ballard, Byron, Campbell, McNamara and Williams.

In a selfie-video posted to her social media and recorded at a Civil War battlefield near Richmond on Wednesday, March said she grew up around family members who served in the military.

“Sometimes you have to get away from the fishbowl that’s Richmond. There’s daggers and shots being fired from all sides, even our own,” March said. “I was raised hearing about commies and about all these bad things that were going on overseas, never thinking that it was going on… or it would ever become prevalent in our own country, but it has.”

To read about bills still alive from the senators from the Roanoke and New River valleys, go to roanoke.com or see Thursday's Roanoke Times.