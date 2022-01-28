 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House panel scraps three bills to let localities raise sales tax for Virginia school renovation

Del.Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, talks with a colleague during the floor session of the House of Delegates inside the State Capitol in Richmond in February 2020.

RICHMOND — A GOP-led House education subcommittee on Friday scuttled three bills to give localities the option to raise sales taxes for school construction or renovation, subject to a local referendum.

By a 5-3 vote the subcommittee defeated a bill by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, to give all of the state’s cities and counties the opportunity to add a sales tax of up to 1% for the purpose, subject to a vote by local residents.

The vote indicates an uphill battle for similar legislation from Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, which passed the full state Senate on Monday by a vote of 28-12.

Under current law, only eight counties — Charlotte, Gloucester, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Northampton, Patrick and Pittsylvania — and the city of Danville have been authorized by the General Assembly to impose such a school renovation tax subject to their voters’ approval.

On Friday the House subcommittee also voted down separate bills by Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax, to add Prince Edward County to the list, and from Hudson to add the city of Charlottesville.

Hudson said the tax in Charlottesville was projected to bring in $12 million a year, which would enable the city to pay off debt service on a middle school renovation project within seven years.

Several of the bills’ supporters said the estimated cost of replacing all of Virginia’s school buildings that are more than 50 years old would be $24.8 billion.

