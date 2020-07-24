House Speaker clears Virginia Capitol of Lee statue, Confederate busts

The Lee statue stood at the entrance to the Old House Chamber, which mainly serves as a museum to visitors. The bronze Lee statue was situated where Lee accepted command of the armed forces of Virginia from Gov. John Letche.

The statues were all taken to a storage location.

The removal of the statues comes as localities across Virginia are considering the removal of Confederate monuments in public places. New Democratic majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate this year authorized local governments to remove monuments memorializing the Confederacy.

The advisory group will be made up of a bipartisan group of House members, historians and community leaders from across Virginia. It'll advise Filler-Corn of whether there are other actions to take on House-controlled artifacts in the Capitol, putting up additional historic artifacts and historic context in the House-controlled areas of the Capitol and what will be done with the removed Lee statue and Confederate busts.

“The artifacts at the Capitol are a painful reminder of the deep-rooted wounds of slavery and 401 years of oppression. These Confederate artifacts are constant reminders of individuals who had no intentions of guaranteeing justice, equality and equity for all,” said McQuinn said in a statement. “I am proud of Speaker Filler-Corn for taking this action to not only remove these hateful symbols, but also create a process to make sure our State Capitol reflect our ideals."

Contact Amy Friedenberger at 981-3356 or amy.friedenberger@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @ajfriedenberger.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.