In Salem, Youngkin promises tax cuts, emphasizes 'compete to win'

Compete to win is the new year mantra for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who promised lower taxes for Virginians as part of his economic development plan in 2023, during a visit to Salem on Thursday.

Youngkin, a Republican entering his second year in office, said further tax reductions are necessary to make Virginia more competitive with some of the fastest-growing states in the country. He named North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Texas as competitors.

“We got to jam down that accelerator, get our foot off the brake and get going, because the states to the south of us are competing every day to win Virginians to move there, to win business decisions to locate there,” Youngkin said. “Virginia was built to win, and we are going to compete to win. That is what our future looks like.”

Youngkin spoke at a newly renovated facility for Carter Machinery, a heavy equipment manufacturer specializing in construction vehicles. Earlier Thursday morning, he toured Elbit Systems, a night-vision goggles manufacturer in Roanoke.

“Winning is relative, there’s going to be a winner and a loser, and I want Virginia to be on the winning side every single time,” Youngkin said. “We need to win even bigger, and that means tackling two of our most challenging and fundamental and intertwined problems: winning people and winning jobs.”

He said more people have moved out of state than to Virginia for seven consecutive years. Lowering taxes will help put a stop to that, Youngkin said.

“It is your money,” he said. “You deserve to keep it in your pocket so that you can combat this inflation.”

Altogether, Youngkin said a typical family in Virginia could have its tax burden lessened by more than $800 per year if his proposed state budget amendments are accepted by the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond this winter.

“In addition to putting us on a path to a more competitive tax structure, we also have to stop talking about the other things that need to be done, and start doing all of them now,” Youngkin said, listing workforce training, build-ready site availability, streamlining regulations, affordable energy and housing.

“This is not a complicated collection of aspirations, because we're gonna go get them done,” Youngkin said. “And that is what 2023 is all about.”

With a backdrop of big Cat construction machines, Youngkin spoke to a crowd of local law enforcement and politicians seated in rows beneath a 25-ton equipment hoist, while Carter Machinery employees wearing navy jumpsuits stood watching.

Introducing the governor, Del. Joe McNamara, R-Salem, read from one of his recent grocery receipts and thanked President Joe Biden for making it harder to feed families and pay bills.

“But there is good news out of this receipt,” McNamara said. “The good news out of this receipt is the state portion of the grocery tax has been eliminated.”

A 1.5% tax on groceries imposed by Virginia was eliminated as of Jan. 1, the result of the state legislature’s work in 2022, he said. McNamara said he is heading to Richmond on Friday, ahead of the annual state lawmaking session that begins Wednesday, Jan. 11.

“Maybe, just maybe, if the revenue supports it, we're gonna go back and we're going to finish off the grocery tax,” he said.

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, said lawmakers this year will work to further increase the standard deduction, or the portion of income on which Virginians do not have to pay taxes.

“In the past when other administrations would talk about tax reform, what they meant was they were going to give you some money back in one hand, and use the other hand to take more from you,” Suetterlein said. “Raising the standard deduction is so important, because that is how the vast majority of Virginians pay their taxes … It means you're not picking winners and losers, you're saying we're going to provide broad tax relief.”

Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, opened the event with a prayer that quoted the Psalms.

Carter Machinery President John Batzel said almost 75% of the company’s 2,600 employees are in Virginia.

“Carter continues to grow,” Batzel said. “Despite the hiring challenges many businesses have faced in the past year or so, our net employment gains for last year was 450 new team members added to our workforce.”

During media availability after the event, Youngkin said he is challenging all members of the state legislature to go to work and deliver results during the session that starts next week.

“My hope and expectation is to get it all done,” Youngkin said. “Virginia can’t wait… reality is you can’t pick and choose, there’s no silver bullet. And there’s a real opportunity for us to change so much at the same time..."

