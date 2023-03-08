Democrat James Harder is no longer in the race for a newly formed state House seat, leaving Lily Franklin running as the sole Democrat.

During a phone call Wednesday, Harder said his days are busy enough splitting time between single parenthood and working at Virginia Tech and he's decided after initially announcing a campaign that he won't run for election to the newly created 41st House District.

“It’s a time thing. Wanting to be a dad, wanting to be good at my job,” Harder said. “You can get fractured pretty quickly if you have too many things on your plate.”

He said he endorses Franklin, of Blacksburg, former Chief of Staff for Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, who announced her candidacy for the office in January.

“I'm really glad that she's out there and ready to do the work and has been involved,” Harder said. “It is so vital to have a Democratic voice coming from this side of the state… it can really elevate some important issues like education, health care, the whole gamut.”

In a written statement Wednesday, Franklin said she has the backs of working-class families, regardless of political alliances.

"I'm elated to have more time to connect with voters and learn about their priorities ahead of the General Election in November," Franklin said.

Republicans running in the race are Chris Obenshain, a Montgomery County prosecutor, and Lowell Bowman, also of Montgomery County and a farmer and businessman. A June 20 primary will decide the Republican nominee.

The new 41st district encompasses eastern Montgomery County and western Roanoke County, with about 80% of the roughly 75,000 voters residing in Montgomery County.

Election Day this year is Nov. 7, during which all 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly, both House and Senate, are up for election.