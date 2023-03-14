A mass meeting in June will decide the Republican nomination for Virginia House District 42, where one-term incumbent Del. Jason Ballard faces an intraparty competitor in Jody Pyles.

Pyles, 40, of Radford, said Tuesday that he is not entering the race to be a “go-along, get-along kind of guy.”

“I am running for delegate in District 42 for a couple reasons,” Pyles said. “For one, I don't feel like this district has a strong conservative voice.”

Pyles said he is self-employed as an owner of businesses, and he works as a contract employee, with a background in music and martial arts. He worked previously as a legislative aide for state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield.

“I know how the game works in Richmond, because I do have experience there, but… I’m not a lawyer. The last thing Richmond needs is another lawyer,” Pyles said. “You can't shake a dead cat in Richmond without hitting a lawyer.”

Ballard, 44, of Pearisburg, is a former town council member there, an attorney and military veteran, and assumed his first House term in 2022. His current seat, prior to statewide redistricting, was one of six districts that flipped from Democrat to Republican during elections in 2021.

Ballard raised about $72,000 for re-election to another two-year term as of the end of 2022, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. In a newsletter to supporters published March 5, Ballard said he was elected to make the state safer.

“We are ramping up our campaign as we march toward the Republican primary on [June 3] at New River Community College,” Ballard wrote. “We have a busy few months ahead of us, and I look forward to continuing to earn your support and the support of every voter across the New River Valley.”

The new Virginia House District 42 includes parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties, plus Giles County and the city of Radford. Republicans of the district will decide between Ballard and Pyles using the mass meeting format, both candidates said.

“During my time in Richmond, I assertively joined my fellow House Republican members in exercising good judgment and governance on behalf of my district and all of Virginia,” Ballard wrote. “Lowering costs for families, restoring excellence in our schools, and making communities safer were our priorities each and every day.”

Demographics of the district lean Republican, with 66% of area voters in 2021 casting their ballot for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“I’m a Soldier who is still serving in the U.S. Army Reserve," Ballard wrote in a text message Tuesday. "Service matters to me, and I’m running for re-election because I want to continue to serve my Commonwealth, my community, and the U.S. Constitution."

Pyles said his attempts to contact Ballard have gone unheard so far, which further inspired Pyles to run, he said. Transparency and communication are two of his beliefs, Pyles said.

“I'm kind of running just hoping he'll at least have a conversation with me,” Pyles said. “Whatever I got to do to bring some attention, to get him to talk to me about some issues.”

In response, Ballard said he publishes weekly newsletters that include his contact information.

"Anyone who has met me knows that I freely give out my personal cell phone to constituents with the offer that they are welcome to call me anytime and for any reason," Ballard said. "Spending time meeting with my constituents is both what I consider the most important part and the most enjoyable part of being a delegate."

Pyles said other important issues for this election include education, state government spending, the Second Amendment and election integrity.

“To me, you can't represent Southwest Virginia without speaking up for the unborn and speaking up for people’s guns,” Pyles said. “Those are two huge issues, and I'm very much anti-abortion, and I'm pro-gun, and I make no bones about that.”

Pyles said he tried to run for office previously, but this is the first time he is running as an official candidate, after past filing complications. A campaign website and social media pages should be live online by the end of the week, he said.

“I've had people after me and encouraging me, asking me to run for the last two years,” Pyles said. “There's a level of underground support that I've had.”

All 140 members of the Virginia General Assembly are up for election this November.