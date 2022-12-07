June primary to decide Marie March, Wren Williams GOP nomination fight

A districtwide primary will decide next year's intraparty Republican contest between two state delegates, Marie March of Floyd and Wren Williams of Patrick County.

March and Williams are running against each other in a redrawn and renumbered 47th House District.

A 47th District GOP committee met Tuesday and voted unanimously to hold a primary, scheduled for June 20. The district includes Carroll, Patrick, and Floyd counties, part of Henry County and the city of Galax. All the localities were represented at the meeting except for Galax, according to Williams.

“This is a big win for the Republican voters of our district,” Williams said in a news release. “Republicans everywhere will be able to cast their ballots freely for their preferred candidate for delegate at their local precincts. They won’t have to jump through arbitrary hoops to have their voice heard.”

March did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.

March and Williams were elected in 2021 to neighboring state House districts, but political maps redrawn in early 2022 lumped them together into the new 47th District.

Pitted against each other since returning this spring from their first legislative session in Richmond, contention between March and Williams abounded during the early goings of this standoff re-election race.

Because a majority of voters in the newly drawn district would tend to lean Republican, the victor of the primary will be favored to win another two-year term during the general election on Nov. 7.

The decision to hold a primary comes after Williams and some members of the Carroll County Republican Party voiced concern about political consultants attempting to rig the nomination process in favor of March, using a convention nomination method.

Meanwhile, during a Saturday night Republican celebration in Wytheville earlier this autumn, March filed a criminal assault & battery complaint against Williams, alleging he shoved her. Williams denies those allegations, with a Wythe General District Court date scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 15.

March is further embattled by an ongoing zoning dispute regarding a business venue of hers in Pulaski County. A specially-appointed investigator recently said there is no basis behind March’s allegations that Pulaski County is conspiring against her business, The Big Red Barn, which is now listed for sale.

The latest campaign finance data shows Williams has raised $52,602 this year, which includes a $12,500 loan to his campaign and about $40,000 in individual contributions, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Williams also started 2022 with a balance of about $9,000, according to VPAP.

March has raised $5,875 in contributions this year, according to the most recent report listed by VPAP, and she began 2022 with a balance of about $17,000.

This primary will be among other state-run intraparty elections occurring next June ahead of the general election later that year. All 100 members of the Virginia House of Delegates are up for vote in 2023, along with all 40 state senators, who serve four-year terms.