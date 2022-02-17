Lawmakers commend Virginia Tech for 150 years

RICHMOND — Virginia Tech was commended for its 150th anniversary by the state House of Delegates on Thursday.

Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, introduced a written resolution, “as an expression of the General Assembly's admiration for the institution's extraordinary history.”

The university that began in 1872 as Virginia Agricultural and Mechanical College now has more than 270,000 alumni, the resolution reads.

“Virginia Tech is one of the great national and global universities of the 21st century,” according to the resolution. “Alumni of Virginia Tech can be found around the globe and have changed the nation and the world for the better.”

Also commended in the Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday was Roanoke College President Michael Maxey, who has served in leadership roles for the college since 1985, and last year announced his plans to retire this summer, said Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke.

“Nearly four decades of service to Roanoke College,” Rasoul said. “Mike is known for his connection with students, and his knack for getting to know the name of every student who comes in, including myself.”

Rasoul said he remembers participating in rafting trips with then-dean Maxey, when Rasoul was a Roanoke College student. The House passed a resolution in Maxey’s honor.

“Maxey… has become the longest-serving member of the institution's leadership team,” the resolution said. “Under Michael Maxey's leadership, Roanoke College has earned recognition as a top producer of academic scholars.”

Also on Thursday, the Virginia Senate passed House Bill 165, which authorizes Virginia Tech to be issued $45 million worth of bonds for the construction of Hitt Hall. Plans were approved in fall 2021 for a 100,000 square-foot facility located near West Campus Drive, according to a university webpage.

Plans call for a 600-seat, full-service, two-story dining facility, and Hitt Hall will also house the Myers-Lawson School of Construction, the webpage said.

HB 165 is among the first group of House bills approved by the Senate, which will now go to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for signing into law.

