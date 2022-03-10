Legislators approve Sam Rasoul's bill to educate youth on gambling dangers

RICHMOND — A bill to require school instruction about the addictiveness of gambling has passed the Virginia General Assembly.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, introduced the legislation, which passed the Senate this week after approval last month in the House of Delegates. House Bill 1108 next goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for signing into law.

“I had some parents approach me … there are stories of some of our youth who have really struggled with gambling addiction,” Rasoul said. “Now, especially since we have allowed for online gambling to proliferate so much, it’s so easy for that to happen.”

The bill instructs the State Board of Education to provide public schools with instruction concerning gambling, and its addictive potential, alongside already implemented lessons about the hazards of drug and alcohol use.

“What we’re saying is just be aware,” Rasoul said. “Be mindful of this potential addiction.”

Up to 7% of young people experience a gambling addiction, compared to about 1% of adults, according to data from the National Center for Responsible Gaming. Further, as many as 14% of young people are at risk of developing a gambling addiction, meaning they are already showing signs of losing control over their betting behavior, according to the data.

“Digging deeper into it, I found out that the fastest growing segment of new gamblers are our youngest gamblers,” Rasoul said. “It is a cause for concern right now and in Virginia. I think it’ll only get worse.”

The legal age to gamble in Virginia is 18, but access to internet gambling enables young people to more easily forego age checks.

“Now you can even buy lottery tickets online. You can do all kinds of things, including the sports betting,” Rasoul said. “Even many of those who are not legally old enough yet begin with fantasy apps, and those apps can transition right into gambling.”

Bettors in Virginia have gambled more than $3.7 billion on sporting events since the state legalized sports gambling in early 2021, according to recent data from the Virginia Lottery. A 15% state tax is imposed on sports betting.

A similar bill introduced by Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, prohibits gaming businesses from using the phrase “Virginia is for Bettors” in advertisements, punishable by a $50,000 fine.

Norment’s legislation, Senate Bill 96, passed the House earlier in March on a second vote, after at first being defeated by delegates.

