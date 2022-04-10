Legislators in region debate gas price relief options

No holiday, say Virginia Democrats in Roanoke responding to Republicans suggesting temporary suspension of the state gas tax.

Virginia charges gasoline retailers a 26-cent tax on every gallon guzzled, but Republicans in the state legislature are partial to introducing a summertime tax holiday, as means of combating price hikes stoked by international tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin last month proposed suspending Virginia’s motor vehicle fuels tax for three months, from May through July. He reemphasized the idea in a written statement to lawmakers this week.

“Virginians need tax relief and it’s time for the General Assembly to act on the multiple tax relief proposals,” Youngkin said. “Virginia should join numerous other states, led by both Republicans and Democrats, in temporarily suspending the gas tax.”

Georgia, Maryland and Connecticut are among states that have enacted fuel tax holidays. In the week since Connecticut’s Democratic-controlled legislature suspended the state’s 25-cent gas tax starting April 1, average gasoline prices dropped by 31 cents, according to data from AAA released on Thursday.

But Democratic lawmakers in Virginia, including Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, say a gas tax suspension would cause undue impact, despite Republican assurances that a tax holiday would not drain state transportation funding due to a $1 billion unanticipated surplus.

“The proposed gas tax holiday would cripple Virginia’s transportation and infrastructure improvements, including on I-81 which is just beginning to make long overdue investments,” Edwards said. “It’s going to take I-81 another 10 years to resolve well-known congestion problems with maintenance and improvements.”

He said the gas tax is a flat rate paid by retailers when they purchase fuel, not by consumers when filling up at the pump.

“The gas tax does not cause high gas prices,” Edwards said. “This is caused by lack of supply.”

Measures being taken at the federal level are already causing the price of gas to come down by alleviating supply shortages, Edwards said.

A Transportation Investment Advocacy Center study examining gas tax changes in 34 states between 2013 and 2021 found that, on average, “just 18 percent of an increase, or decrease, in state gasoline tax rates is passed through to motorists in the retail price of gasoline in the two weeks after a change takes effect.”

But Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, said examples in other states show why a gas tax holiday makes sense, and should be a matter of bipartisan agreement.

“There’s no reason not to provide the relief,” Suetterlein said. “The Commonwealth transportation fund is in a very strong situation. Even with the gas tax suspension, the data shows that it will still grow beyond what was anticipated during this budget cycle.”

When Maryland began a 30-day gas tax holiday on March 18, the price of a gallon dropped 35 cents in three days, according to AAA data. Virginia’s average gas price of $4.01 per gallon as of Friday is a gumball more than Maryland’s $3.75 per gallon average.

“We should be doing it,” Suetterlein said Friday. “I hope that the Virginia Democrats will come to the same sensible position that was taken by Democrats in Maryland, New York and Connecticut already.”

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, on Wednesday said he would not support a gas tax suspension that has no guarantee of bringing down prices for Virginians.

“Any decrease in the gas tax does not mean that the price at the pump will go down. It’s not assured that it directly passes through to consumers,” Rasoul said. “However, if we cut rebate checks right back to consumers… This can help them to cover costs.”

He said tax rebates of $200 to $300 per taxpayer are being discussed among lawmakers as the divided Virginia legislature comes to terms on a two-year state budget.

“It is in the budget that there will be some kind of rebate check that will come back to Virginians,” Rasoul said. “I would propose we increase that… that’s a more direct help to Virginians in moving forward.”

Democrats in the House of Delegates on Friday proposed a $50 per car, up to $100 per household, tax rebate as an alternative to the gas tax holiday. There are additional ways to ensure state support directly benefits Virginians, like rescinding the state’s 2.5% grocery tax, Rasoul said.

“Hopefully by the end of the month, we will have a budget,” Rasoul said. “Hopefully we will eliminate the grocery tax and send rebate checks right back to Virginians.”

Average gas prices in the Roanoke metro were $3.94 per gallon Friday, down from a record high $4.19 per gallon average on March 11, according to data from AAA. The national average, also trending downward, was $4.14 per gallon of gasoline as of Friday.

Gas in the Roanoke metro one year ago cost $2.66 per gallon.

