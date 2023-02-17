A Roanoker whose invaluable cells continue to aid the advancement of medicine, even more than 70 years after her death, will be commemorated each Oct. 4, according to a resolution approved by state lawmakers.

Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, carried HJ 470 to unanimous approval in the state House and Senate. The resolution designates Oct. 4, 2023, and in each succeeding year, as Henrietta Lacks Day in Virginia.

That legislation passed its final vote Thursday, now requiring a governor’s signature to become law. Ward spoke about the significance of Lacks on the House floor Friday morning, while lawmakers all February have told stories related to Black History Month.

“For my moment in Black history, I’d like to share what some people call the immortal life of Henrietta Lacks,” Ward said. “Henrietta Lacks was a native of Roanoke, and unknowingly, she played an important role in the history of medical science.”

Lacks married, moved to Maryland, and after birthing her fifth child checked into The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, the only facility that would accept Black patients, where she learned she had a tumor, Ward said.

“On Oct. 4, 1951, Henrietta Lacks died of cervical cancer. She was buried in an unmarked grave in Clover, Virginia, and this is where the real story begins,” Ward said. “Without the knowledge of her family, the doctors at Johns Hopkins had taken samples of Henrietta Lacks’ tumor during her treatment.”

At that time 70 years ago, it was a common practice in an unjust medical system, Ward said.

“The two doctors treating her quickly learned that although Henrietta Lacks’ physical body had died, her cells were considered to be immortal,” Ward said. “Her cells double every 24 hours, and they will divide and replenish themselves indefinitely. Seventy-two years later, that's today, her cells are still multiplying, and still being used in medical research.”

Those cells, named HeLa after Lacks’ name, were used to help develop the polio vaccine, to uncover secrets of AIDS, cancer, various viruses and radiation effects. And now more than 70 years after the 31-year-old’s death, the list includes coronavirus research, Ward said.

“This should be a story worthy of a great celebration,” Ward said. “And it is. But it’s also quite a disappointing story, because with all the financial gain made from the HeLa cells, Henrietta Lacks’ family, the entire estate, has received absolutely nothing.”

Ward said she amended the language of HJ 470 to reflect the fact that Lacks’ family said they were never notified by Johns Hopkins of its use of their relative's cells.

“When I spoke to the family, just before final passage of this bill, the other day, they asked that I change that line,” Ward said. “Because they actually found out by happenstance, more than 20 years after Henrietta Lacks’ death… when Lacks’ daughter-in-law was having lunch with someone who does a lot of medical research.”

Since then, Lacks’ descendants have done all they can to learn about those famous HeLa cells. They found that the cells generate approximately $35 billion worth of research and revenue every year, Ward said.

“Yet the family has received absolutely nothing,” Ward said. “But what could they do? They were poor. They were Black. Who was going to handle their case? No one, and that's just not fair.”

But civil rights attorney Ben Crump has taken on the case, Ward said. That lawsuit against biotech firm Thermo Fisher Scientific is slowly progressing, according to a report Thursday by The Baltimore Sun.

“What ever happens, at least the family has been heard, and Henrietta Lacks will finally rest in peace,” Ward said. “Although her cells continue to live, and they continue to multiply.”

The General Assembly in 2011 passed a resolution honoring Lacks, but Ward said she always knew “that wasn’t good enough for someone who contributed that much to this commonwealth.”

“Exactly 72 years after her death, on Oct. 4 this year, we will be able to recognize and celebrate all that she has done for medicine,” Ward said. “Yes, we will be able to recognize this woman, a Black woman, Henrietta Lacks, a true daughter of the commonwealth.”

Meanwhile, Roanoke is preparing to erect a statue of Lacks’ likeness, to stand downtown and mark Henrietta Lacks Plaza, located outside city hall. That statue should be ready this fall, perhaps in time for Lacks' inaugural holiday.