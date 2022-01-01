Lessons learned, lingering questions in Virginia's redistricting process

Differently drawn political districts are destined to impact state elections in 2023, but current lawmakers have time to decide how they might react to newly overlapping territories.

Sens. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, and David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, have served together for more than five years in the state Senate, but that coexistence is at odds with new district maps approved last week by the Virginia Supreme Court.

Both legislators now live in the new Senate District 4.

With a 60-day lawmaking session set to start Jan. 12, Suetterlein, who turns 37 this week, said in a written statement Thursday that now is no time for announcements regarding elections almost two years away.

“But I hope to continue to serve our community, and am preparing accordingly,” Suetterlein said in the statement. “And although I’m a Realtor, that does not include plans to put my home on the market.”

According to Virginia law, elected state senators and members of the House of Delegates must live in the district they serve. Edwards did not respond to a request for comment on whether he might choose to run in 2023. Edwards, a 78-year-old attorney, has served in the Virginia Senate since 1996.

Also, Dels. Austin Terry and Chris Head, both Botetourt County Republicans, are grouped into the new House of Delegates District 37. Though both will serve out their presently elected terms for former House Districts 19 and 17, respectively, neither delegate has indicated whether he might run in 2023.

In similar straits is a pair of first-term lawmakers, Del.-elect Marie March, R-Floyd, and Del.-elect Wren Williams, R-Patrick, whose home counties now share common ground in the new House District 47. Neither of them responded to The Roanoke Times’ requests for comment last week.

With plenty of time for incumbents to decide where or if they will file next for another term in office, political scientists across the state are making sense of what the new electoral districts mean for Virginia voters.

Though voters in 2020 elected for a commission to take charge of redistricting Virginia’s 11 U.S. congressional districts and 140 Virginia General Assembly districts, the resulting 16-member panel spent most of 2021 in partisan deadlock.

As a result, the once-per-decade job of redistricting, which in years past was left up to elected politicians, fell to Virginia Supreme Court justices, who appointed two special masters to draw maps that define the state’s electoral districts through 2030.

At Hollins University, Edward Lynch is a professor and chair of political science. He said that in the special masters’ own words, they created maps that slightly favor Democrats.

“They seem to have been working on the presumption that Virginia is a solid blue state and trending in that direction, but the most recent election results in Virginia were anything but,” Lynch said during a phone call Thursday. “It was a clean sweep for the Republicans in the statewide races, taking over the House of Delegates.”

While the blue trend might have appeared true using 2020 data, Virginia voters turned out quite differently in 2021. In that regard, people will find the maps are outdated, Lynch said.

“The minute they’re issued, they’re out of date,” he said. “It’s kind of like buying a new computer.”

That immediate obsolescence highlights what a difficult job it is to determine which voters share political districts.

“Redistricting is a monstrously complex project,” Lynch said. “Because it is so complex, it’s almost impossible to keep political considerations out of it.”

If identifying and deciding on communities of interest is not difficult enough on its own, districts must also include roughly the same number of constituents.

“We have not killed gerrymandering. Redrawing district lines is an inherently and unavoidably political process. It always has been,” Lynch said. “The only difference between this year and other years is that the people who are creating the district lines are completely unaccountable to the people of Virginia.”

For that reason, Lynch said he is less concerned about gerrymandering, and more interested in accountability for the people who decide political boundaries. In this case, Virginia Supreme Court justices and court-appointed experts are not elected by voters.

“I don’t know that the politicians did a demonstrably worse job of drawing lines than the experts and the judges did,” Lynch said. “10 years ago, they didn’t strike me as being obviously gerrymandered to favor one party or the other.”

Another political scientist, Mark Rozell, is dean of the policy and government school at George Mason University. He said during a phone call Thursday that the two special masters who drew this decade’s map did well to create compact districts and avoid incumbent interests.

“In the past, there was so much emphasis on protecting the people who are already in office. These two individuals who took control of the process apparently didn’t think about that,” Rozell said. “They were more concerned with creating compact communities of interest than they were in the effects on incumbents.”

In other states, nonpartisan redistricting commissions have successfully redrawn political maps, Rozell said, listing Iowa as an example. So why did Virginia’s inaugural redistricting commission fail, and what could be done differently in the next decade?

“Where the Virginia case went south is in allowing incumbent legislators and other partisans to be a part of the nonpartisan redistricting commission,” Rozell said. “That was just a bad idea to begin with. It went against the spirit of the principle of having a nonpartisan commission. In my view, it was destined to fail.”

At the congressional level, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, will again live just outside the boundaries of the 9th Congressional District he represents, but there is no law specifying federal officials must reside in their elected district. Griffith lived in the 6th District when he was first elected in 2010, Lynch said.

Neither Lynch nor Rozell expected much difference to come from redistricting in Southwest Virginia’s 6th and 9th Congressional Districts, both of which tend to vote overwhelmingly Republican.

