Lieutenant governor casts her first tiebreaker against Edwards bill

RICHMOND — Republican Lt. Gov Winsome Earle-Sears cast her first tiebreaking vote in the state Senate on Thursday, tipping the tally against a sentencing bill proposed by Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, before the senators decided to reconsider their stalemate.

Edwards’ SB 137 would allow a defendant in a criminal trial the right to appeal a judge’s sentence. If appealed, the judge would then be required to provide written reasoning for the sentencing.

"I thought we had 21 Senate votes," Edwards said during a phone call after Thursday's session. "We're looking at making sure everybody understands it, and also if it needs any clarification."

The 40-member state Senate split evenly on its vote, leaving Earle-Sears to decide the fate of Edwards' bill and prompting her first tiebreaker since being elected lieutenant governor.

Standing at the central podium, she paused, glanced around the room, then called for a break, having a private discussion for the next 10 minutes with Edwards and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.

"We both tried to explain it our way, and I think he tried to make it clear to her 'look, you should be on the Republican side,'" Edwards said, recalling the conversation with Earle-Sears and Obenshain. "It didn't surprise me how she came down."

With a slap of her gavel, Earle-Sears reconvened the chamber. With another bang of the gavel, she cast a deciding vote.

“The chair votes no,” Earle-Sears said. “The bill fails.”

If it wasn't for the honor of providing the session its first tiebreaker, Edwards joked that he might've been more upset by the vote.

And so, at least for the next 20 minutes, it seemed Edwards’ bill was killed on the Senate floor.

But then it jolted back to life with a kick from Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, who requested the Senate reconsider its vote on SB 137, and the chamber agreed. McPike was the lone Democrat to vote against the bill.

Democrats have a narrow 21-19 advantage in the Senate. Thursday's vote on Ewards' bill illustrates the razor-thin margin Senate Democrats hold.

Edwards, holding out for a better outcome on Friday, requested the bill go by for the day.

"Hopefully we can get everybody in line," he said after the fact. "We'll find out more tomorrow."

The Senate convened for more than three hours on Thursday, in preparation to swap its bills with the House of Delegates early next week. That exchanging of bills between chambers is known as crossover, marking the halfway point of this year's 60-day legislative session.

