Lowe says Griffith 'not royalty,' announces Republican challenge

A challenger says she's ready to try to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith in the 9th District.

Republican Kimberly Lowe said she has for years contemplated running for federal office, and has decided to compete during primary elections this June against Griffith, R-Salem, who seeks a seventh term.

Previously in 2021, Lowe ran for state Senate in the 38th District. She was one of six Republicans who sought to replace the late Sen. Ben Chafin, in a race ultimately won by Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell.

“I see ways to help people, and I can't completely help people without all the policy,” Lowe said Wednesday. “I've been doing a lot of ground work, particularly in Southwest Virginia, but I can't really solve the problems without the policy.”

Part of that groundwork includes helping families navigate child protective services, and working with elected officials to improve communities, she said.

Aspects of her platform include combating ongoing impacts of the opioid epidemic, addressing family court reform, increasing support for people victimized by domestic violence and improving access to mental health care, she said.

“Morgan Griffith is not royalty,” Lowe said. “There's more to being a leader than voting. You've got to have effective policy that's actually going to help people, and politics should not be so divisive.”

As examples, Lowe said any political party should focus on bringing jobs to the region, addressing food insecurity, stopping rampant flow of drugs into communities and helping to treat people with addictions.

“Some of these issues are so nonpartisan,” Lowe said. “People can't wait, and that's why I'm here. It's not about me. I'm willing to walk through whatever fire I have to walk through to save these people.”

Cycles of suffering are perpetuated, especially in deep Southwest Virginia, by indifferent and inattentive leaders, she said.

“It's a cycle that we can end… We have so much money, why aren’t we putting the money to good use?” Lowe said. “It's not a lack of money issue. It's just poor policy… I just think there's a lot of creative solutions.”

Lowe, a mother of three children, said she has a farm in Roanoke County. She taught in Roanoke City Schools, among other careers in archaeology and anthropology, farming and policy advisement, according to a press release.

“People are suffering. They don't have jobs. They don't have food access. They're killing themselves,” Lowe said. “This is a life and death situation, and we cannot wait on the sidelines for someone else to fix it.”

The Griffith campaign could not be immediately reached for comment.

