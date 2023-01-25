Mark Miear speaks in favor of tabled Jason Ballard bill to prevent student name changes

A bill to prevent public school students from changing their names was tabled by a Republican-majority subcommittee.

Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, said a constituent requested him to carry House Bill 1434 to the House Education Committee’s Early Childhood/Innovation Subcommittee on Wednesday morning.

“It simply states the law will prohibit any school board member or school board employee from changing the name of a student enrolled in the local school division, essentially without a court order,” Ballard said. “I do have the constituent who requested this online willing to speak in support.”

Former Montgomery County school Superintendent Mark Miear spoke to lawmakers via video call in favor of Ballard's HB 1434.

“My child and mother requested a name-change in school in Montgomery County. Within a week, a change occurred in the student information system,” Miear said. “I have co-equal custody of my child, and was in opposition to this change.”

He said to require a legal name change before changing a student's name in school computer systems is “simply common sense.”

“I was superintendent of Montgomery County when this occurred,” Miear said. “Due to the circumstances surrounding this, I am no longer the superintendent.”

Ballard did not immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday afternoon on whether Miear was the constituent who requested HB 1434.

A line of people spoke to lawmakers in opposition of the bill, including educators, transgender students and the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, among others. Many in opposition cited concerns with student freedoms.

Subcommittee member Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, motioned to “gently lay this on the table.”

“While I absolutely see what the intent of the patron is,” Cherry said. “I think we’re putting the courts in the middle of something that really families should be working with their school divisions on.”

That vote to table received a unanimous vote by the 9-member subcommittee, which is made of six Republicans and three Democrats, including Del. Sam Rasoul, R-Roanoke.

Also during the same meeting, a bill by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, was passed by indefinitely.

HB 1396 sought to create an educational savings account for students and expand scholarship programs to use on private school tuitions or other means of education, she said.

“Parents have one of two options: keep their child in the failing system, or remove their child and personally take on the financial responsibility of an alternate form of education,” March said. “This bill is a solution to the crisis.”

People speaking in opposition to the bill said HB 1396 would take money away from local schools, and they voiced concern about academic achievement loss.

Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, said the bill left room for people to earn tax credits worth more than what they paid to the government.

“Every millionaire can literally donate as much money as they desire, get a 130% return on their money, and Virginia doesn’t cap the amount of tax credits,” Davis said. “We have to give back the taxpayer subsidy, and that really breaks the bank.”

He said it could cost the state $500 million per year to run the program, in addition to other concerns with reversing transparency measures.

“Because of all those reasons, it really seems like the drafter of this bill either doesn’t know what’s in it, or failed fifth grade math,” Davis said. “I’m not quite sure which.”

The bill was passed by indefinitely, again by a unanimous vote.