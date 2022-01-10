McNamara files bill to eliminate grocery tax, fund school construction

RICHMOND — A proposal to eliminate Virginia’s grocery tax would save food shoppers a sliver of their slice of pie, while establishing a recurring fund to supplement school construction, according to a bill filed by Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County.

Outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam previously proposed slashing Virginia’s 2.5% food tax, charged on groceries bought for human consumption and hygiene essentials such as diapers and bed sheets. But Northam’s suggestion retains the 1% grocery tax rate that benefits local governments.

Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who takes office this week, campaigned on eliminating the tax — and ran statewide television commercials advocating the plan.

McNamara’s House Bill 90, filed last week, would eliminate the 2.5% grocery tax, simultaneously expanding public school access to construction funds, he said Monday.

“My proposal says I’m going to eliminate the 1.5% just like Northam did, and I’m also going to eliminate the 1% that goes back to localities,” McNamara said. “But I’m going to turn around and make a payment that’s equal to 2% ... that goes back to the schools.”

Of the current 2.5% grocery tax, 1% is divvied back to local governments, while 1% goes to the state to fund local schools, and the remaining half-percent is used by the state for transportation. Virginia is one of 14 states that taxes groceries, according to the nonprofit Tax Foundation.

“Schools are important to Republicans, schools are important to Democrats,” McNamara said. “What we have here is an opportunity where we can impact the cost of living for our constituents, and we can recognize the importance of our school systems.”

Similar to Northam’s proposal, HB 90 suggests using the state’s general coffers, rather than grocery taxes, to fund local school construction. McNamara said his bill also requests school funding to come from the state’s general sales tax each year, potentially providing up to $500 million more for school construction.

“This is the capability to put that kind of money in year after year, so I think it’s a far stronger proposal,” McNamara said. “”It’s a huge, huge step for our localities.”

On behalf of schools statewide, there exists potential to leverage $7.5 billion this year for construction costs, perhaps putting a sizable dent in demand for updated learning facilities, he said.

“I just see it being a very positive, win-win opportunity that has created itself,” McNamara said. “I really expect some very strong support for the bill.”

Based on past grocery tax data and state population estimates, McNamara calculated that an average Virginian would save about $75 per year if they did not pay any grocery taxes, or about $300 annually for a family of four.

“We’ll have to see how things start out in the General Assembly,” McNamara said. Of bills in general: “The way they come out, it doesn’t always look the same as they started. That’s kind of the fun of the process.”

The 140-member General Assembly convenes in Richmond for a 60-day lawmaking session beginning Wednesday.

