McNamara: Grocery tax repeal still on table

RICHMOND — As another Virginia General Assembly session winds down, a full repeal of the state grocery tax remains on lawmakers’ bargaining table, said Del. Joe McNamara on Friday.

As the lone public accountant in the House of Delegates, McNamara, R-Roanoke County, said he has enjoyed being in the midst of discussions about reducing, and in some cases eliminating, taxes.

“For Virginians it’s been a very good session, from a tax policy perspective,” McNamara said. “I think it’s going to end up being a great session, because I think we’re going to have grocery tax relief still, and I think we’re going to have a change in the standard deduction rates.”

McNamara sponsored the House bill to repeal the grocery tax.

Currently in Virginia, a 2.5% tax is imposed on groceries bought for human consumption, and for hygiene essentials like diapers and bedsheets. Politicians on both sides have called the grocery tax regressive, or disproportionately burdensome to people with lower incomes, but disagreement arose on how to eradicate it.

“I think grocery tax [repeal] is in a very good position,” McNamara said. “We’ve worked very hard to get it in that position.”

Local governments expressed concern that revenues would suffer without their 1% portion of the grocery tax. But McNamara said the repeal as it stands would replace that income for localities by providing more money from the state sales tax.

“And that amount of money goes up every year going forward,” McNamara said. “The hardest thing was convincing all the localities that they were going to be 100% whole.”

A repeal of the grocery tax would save the average Virginian about $75 per year, McNamara previously estimated. This state is one of 14 in the country that taxes groceries, according to a nonprofit called Tax Foundation.

A second impactful tax rollback might arise from a doubling of the standard deduction, or the amount of income that Virginians can claim without tax. Presently, the state’s standard deduction for a lone taxpayer is $4,500, or $9,000 for married couples.

“If it happens, which I think there’s a very good chance that it will be in the budget, it will be the largest tax reduction for Virginians in history,” McNamara said. “The grocery tax will be the second largest.”

Some critics, Democrats among them, have said the state’s surplus should be spent on long-delayed investments in school construction, public health and safety, rather than simply returning money to taxpayers. McNamara said there is still significant funding in the house budget for school construction, on top of tax cuts.

“It’s a very unusual time,” McNamara said of the state surplus. “I’m feeling pretty optimistic.”

A final draft of the state’s two-year budget has yet to be agreed to as of Friday evening, on day 59 of the 60-day legislative session. At this point, lawmakers are all but guaranteed to go into overtime on budget discussions.

“I don’t know when we might have a budget to adopt, my guess would be sometime next week,” McNamara said. “We’re certainly very close… Nothing is final ‘til it’s final.”

In an email sent Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia’s tax revenue for the year is ahead of an already sunny forecast, with collections up more than 13%, or four points ahead of initial projections. Cutting taxes was a significant part of Youngkin’s campaign platform, and he pushed that matter in the email on Friday.

“We have strong revenue forecasts that can fund tax cuts,” Youngkin said. “With the highest gas prices on record and the highest inflation rates in decades, we have to provide relief for Virginians and we have the revenues to do it now.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.