NRV delegate's red flag gun repeal stopped by Senate committee

RICHMOND — An effort by Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, to repeal red flag firearm confiscation in Virginia was quashed by a panel of senators Monday morning.

Under law passed in 2020, police or attorneys may petition a judge “to prohibit a person who poses a substantial risk to himself or others from purchasing or possessing a firearm,” according to state documents.

March’s HB 509 sought to repeal that legislation, commonly referred to as a “red flag” law, and presented her bill to the Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday morning.

“Who among us is such an expert on reading someone’s mind that we can predict who will commit a crime even before they commit one?” March asked the Senate committee. “How does one prove that a crime was prevented, when no crime has actually occurred?”

Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, said the law is often used in situations where family calls law enforcement for help with someone who is in jeopardy of harming themselves or others.

Opponents of the red flag law said it violates due process and rights embedded in the U.S. Constitution, while proponents said the law is applied carefully and judiciously, and that firearms are only taken from people temporarily, to reduce the potential of harm.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, was one of 6 Republicans to vote in favor of March’s bill, which was defeated 9-6 by the Democrat-controlled committee.

“Anytime my government says that they are violating my constitutional rights and due process carefully and judiciously, I’ve got a problem,” Stanley said. “We all should have a problem.”

Also discontinued on a party-line vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday morning was HB 812 by Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. The bill proposed a list of at least 15 circumstances, mostly violent, in which judges could deny bail to accused criminals, including “no bail for illegal aliens charged with certain crimes.”

Committee Chairman Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, said use of the word “aliens” in Williams’ bill contradicts a law passed from the House of Delegates this year that intends remove all uses of “alien” from state code.

“I actually thought about that,” Williams said. “Should we conform this bill right now?”

“There might be another idea,” Deeds replied.

“Yeah,” Williams said. “You’re just going to kill it.”

Indeed, HB 812 was also defeated on a 9-6 party-line vote.

But Williams’ HB 813 survived the committee. The bill looks to remove some prohibitions on law enforcement agencies from purchasing certain surplus military equipment, including mine-resistant vehicles.

