Officials in Richmond pledge Southwest Virginia, rural outreach

RICHMOND — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears promised her presence in Southwest Virginia during a meeting of rural lawmakers late Thursday, and two of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s cabinet nominees discussed plans for health and education outreach.

“One of the things I kept hearing during the campaign, especially in the Southwest, is, ‘nobody cares about us,’” Earle-Sears said. “Everybody says that… ‘they’re going to come out and visit and do this and do that, and then we never see them again for four years.’”

She spoke to a gathering of the Virginia Rural Caucus, comprised of state senators and delegates from across the commonwealth who represent agrarian areas. She said:

“I’m always thinking you need to be among the people to hear what they want, what solutions they might bring, what are the problems.”

A duty of the lieutenant governor is sitting on the board of the Center for Rural Virginia, a state-initiated nonprofit that works to advance prosperity in Virginia’s pastoral places.

“I promise, I’m going to be in the Southwest a lot,” Earle-Sears said. “How do you know what to advance if you’re never there?”

She said broadband access was an issue in Southwest Virginia when she was first elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2001, and it remained an issue while she campaigned in 2021.

“No wonder they’re feeling left out,” Earle-Sears said. “So, just see what I can do. Mostly listening, and then coming back and trying to find solutions.”

She listed housing affordability and Interstate 81 corridor concerns as other issues she heard in rural places along the campaign trail.

Also appearing before the caucus of rural lawmakers on Thursday were two of Youngkin’s cabinet nominees: Aimee Guidera, selected to become secretary of education, and John Littel, appointed to become secretary of health and human resources.

“We are spending a huge amount of our time on COVID issues,” Littel said. “The governor asked for us to focus on really trying to get to the population that is not vaccinated, and many of them live in rural communities.”

He said the governor is planning events to push for more vaccinations among the 1.6 million people in Virginia who are not yet vaccinated.

“Some of them are vaccine resistant and are never going to do it,” Littel said. “Some are just vaccine hesitant.”

Littel also said priorities of the administration are to improve mental health care across the state, strengthen a sparse health care work force and examine how to improve overall health outcomes in Virginia.

On education, Guidera said the Youngkin administration is committed to ensuring excellence for every child in every community, including in rural areas.

“I’m hearing a lot about that, that there’s a lot of folks being left behind in the rural areas,” Guidera said. “My commitment is we are going to be coming to the rural areas, we’ll be listening, and we’re going to be doing everything possible to make sure that communities and families in rural parts of Virginia are served, and served well.”

