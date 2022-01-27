Patrick Hospital reopening study receives committee support

RICHMOND — Patrick County’s lone hospital, shuttered for years, could soon be studied for reopening, according to a bill that received unanimous support from a committee of lawmakers Thursday.

Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, is patron of HB 1305, which gained full support of the 22-member Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions during its meeting Thursday morning.

“In September of 2017, my home county of Patrick lost its only hospital,” Williams said. “We continue to live day after day without a vital emergency services center in our community.”

The former Pioneer Community Hospital was a 25-bed critical access hospital in Stuart. Its operators filed for bankruptcy in 2016, and the hospital closed after a buyout deal fell apart.

“Our nearest emergency room is now over 30 minutes from town, over in Martinsville,” Williams said. “Or across the North Carolina line, in Mount Airy.”

HB 1305 calls for the Patrick County Board of Supervisors to contract a feasibility study that would examine reopening the 10-acre hospital facility at 18688 Jeb Stuart Hwy, valued at $4.5 million, according to county documents. If the study determines the hospital is not able to reopen, alternative locations could be explored.

In July 2021, Ballad Heath reopened the 10-bed Lee County Community Hospital that was closed since 2013, after legislation similarly spurred a feasibility study.

Before the bill faces a vote in the full House of Delegates, it must pass through the committee on appropriations, for monetary considerations.

“In serious medical emergencies, minutes matter,” Williams said. “The need for timely emergency healthcare, especially for our stroke and heart attack victims, is crucial to the wellbeing of any community.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.