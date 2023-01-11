Plastic and tax reductions among Roanoke, New River valleys senators' bills

Senators from Southwest Virginia want to cut back on taxation and plastic pollution, according to some bills filed for the 2023 lawmaking session that started Wednesday in Richmond.

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, is carrying bills to lessen taxes paid in Virginia.

One of the bills, Senate Bill 850, would exempt local sales taxes charged on food and essential personal hygiene products, commonly called the grocery tax.

Virginia’s legislature removed the state's 1.5% grocery tax in 2022, which went into effect on Jan. 1. Republicans said they intend to do away with the remaining 1% local grocery tax during this year’s lawmaking session.

Another Suetterlein bill, SB 851, would increase Virginia's standard deduction, lessening the amount of income on which a person would pay taxes.

For individual taxpayers, the standard deduction would increase from $8,000 to $12,500, or from $16,000 to $25,000 for married tax filers, according to the bill. Suetterlein recently said raising the standard deduction is an ideal form of tax relief.

“Raising the standard deduction is so important, because that is how the vast majority of Virginians pay their taxes,” Suetterlein said last week. “It means you’re not picking winners and losers, you’re saying we’re going to provide broad tax relief.”

Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, filed two bills that aim to enable governments to cut down on the prevalence of single-use plastics.

The first Edwards bill, SB 933, would allow localities to prohibit the purchase, sale or distribution of single-use, non-recyclable plastic bags from grocery stores, retail stores and convenience stores.

Outright banning of single-use plastic bags would be a step beyond a state law passed in 2020, which allows localities to levy a tax on plastic bags. In Roanoke, a 5-cent disposable plastic bag tax started as a result of that law in 2022.

Another Edwards bill, SB 1012, would prohibit state agencies from purchasing, selling or distributing single-use plastic bags, cutlery, straws, water bottles, or plastic foam products.

That bill also includes a section authorizing localities to prohibit the sale or distribution of those plastic items, with exceptions for states of emergency, and for use by the elderly or disabled people.

Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, is continuing efforts from last year to further animal protections in Virginia.

His SB 1230 establishes restrictions and penalties for animal testing facilities that have received citations for noncompliance with federal animal welfare laws.

Stanley’s bill comes after a dog breeding facility in Cumberland County was permanently closed in 2022, due to dozens of violations that caused the senator to carry other animal protection bills during last year's session.

Another Stanley bill, SB 806, seeks to create a grant fund program for after-school science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computing competition teams, “to encourage interest in… and support STEM+C-related extracurricular team-building activities in public schools.”

Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, is one chief patron of a bill to regulate electric utility rates, SB 1321. The bill would allow the State Corporation Commission to determine if a utility’s base rates will produce unreasonable revenues.

“The Commission may order any reductions to such base rates... to ensure the resulting base rates are just and reasonable,” the bill summary reads. “And provide the utility an opportunity to recover its costs and earn a fair rate of return.”

Another Deeds bill, SB 1293, would allow a local government to authorize bicyclists to treat stoplights as stop signs, and stop signs as yield signs.

Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, is seeking an additional $2.5 million per year to fund the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children program, for investigating and prosecuting internet crimes against children.

Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, is carrying a bill that would prohibit any unmanned aircraft system from coming within 400 feet of any local or state prison, making violations a misdemeanor.

More than 600 bills have been filed in the 40-member Virginia Senate this year, which, with a special election in Virginia Beach this week, now carries a 22-18 Democratic majority.

The 2023 General Assembly session is expected to continue for a total of 46 days.

Coming soon: A look at bills filed by regional members of the House of Delegates.