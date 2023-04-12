A third Roanoke Democrat is campaigning toward June, when an intraparty primary election will decide a nominee for state Senate in a new district.

Following the retirement of longtime Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, voters on June 20 will decide the party's nominee in a primary involving Trish White-Boyd, Luke Priddy and DA Pierce, candidates said.

Whoever wins that nomination contest will compete against Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, who seeks a third lawmaking term during the general election in November.

Pierce is the latest to enter his name in the race. He is a William Fleming High School graduate, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and engineer draftsman, according to his campaign website.

“Being a public servant isn’t new to me,” Pierce said on his campaign website. “My inspiration to serve the public comes from my Mother, Darlene Pierce, who worked as a clerk in Roanoke City’s Commissioner of Revenue’s office for over 30+ years before retiring.”

Pierce lists medical care, housing and education as his top priorities.

The two other Democratic candidates, White-Boyd and Priddy, are members of Roanoke City Council.

White-Boyd, who kicked off her campaign in March, is director of Blue Ridge Senior Services and council member since 2019.

“Trish White-Boyd is a dedicated community advocate, experienced leader, and passionate public servant with a long-standing commitment to improving the lives of her community,” her campaign website said. “She is dedicated to championing policies that support and empower all members of her community, ensuring that every voice is heard and every resident has the opportunity to thrive.”

White-Boyd’s website lists education, women’s rights, affordable housing, sustainability and economy as priorities.

Priddy, a graduate of Hidden Valley High School, was elected to city council in 2022, and worked since 2018 as chief of staff for Edwards.

“This region needs someone who will carry on John Edwards' legacy in the Senate of Virginia, and with five years of experience working under his wing, that person is Luke,” Priddy’s website said. “The new lines for Senate District 4 present a challenge, an uphill battle that I am prepared to take on, because I believe this district is winnable with the right strategy and effort.”

Senate District 4, redrawn during statewide redistricting in 2021, includes Roanoke, Salem, and parts of Roanoke County and Montgomery County. This district overlapped the political territories of incumbents Edwards and Suetterlein.

Edwards’ February decision not to seek reelection after 28 legislative sessions averted a showdown against Suetterlein in the new district, which leans Republican, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.