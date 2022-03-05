Pulaski County's Guthrie talks ag, more as new state commissioner

RICHMOND — From peanuts and pumpkins to poultry, farmers in Virginia grow all kinds of goods for people to enjoy, but the state economy could benefit from more facilities to process that produce, said the new state commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

That person is Pulaski County’s own Joe Guthrie, formerly a county supervisor, appointed in January by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Abbreviated as VDACS, the department is charged with promoting the economic growth and development of Virginia’s agriculture, providing consumer protection and encouraging environmental stewardship. One question on Guthrie’s mind as he’s taken charge of department operations:

“What can we do for increasing, enhancing, growing and establishing processing facilities?” Guthrie said. “What can we do to take our Virginia agricultural products and process them in Virginia, using Virginia facilities, with Virginians working jobs at those facilities, for Virginians to enjoy consuming those products?”

As one example, beef cattle raised in the pastures of Southwest Virginia are often taken out of state to be processed into consumable steak, brisket and hamburger, and people from all over the South purchase those Virginia-grown cuts of beef.

With more processing facilities for not only cattle, but all matter of agricultural products, Virginia growers can capture more revenue and value in-state, Guthrie said.

“We’re very fortunate in Virginia that we can produce a wide array of agricultural products,” Guthrie said. “Everything, gosh — peanuts to apples, we’re talking about pumpkins, meat products, any number of things that we do here — and then those can be processed here as well, whether it be jellies, pickles or whatever, and that can be utilized by consumers right here in Virginia.”

Another example specific to livestock-centric Southwest are sheep and goats.

“Almost all of the sheep in Virginia go to Pennsylvania to be sold,” Guthrie said. “There’s tremendous trucking costs associated with that, plus we’re losing jobs in the process.”

A creative solution from Virginia State University created a mobile processing trailer unit that can travel to sheep and goat farms as needed.

“There’s opportunity for someone to grow or expand something to do with the sheep and goats,” Guthrie said. “We can capture more of that back in Virginia.”

Smaller, family-owned processing facilities of various types do exist in Southwest Virginia, but few are federally certified and inspected, limiting the size and capability of operations, he said.

Increasing the state’s power to process homegrown produce is one method VDACS is contemplating to meet a growing demand among consumers for environmentally conscious farm-to-table products, he said.

“We see that people are looking for local products. They like a connection back to their food and their food supply,” Guthrie said. “We’re here so consumers can feel confident about that, and that’s where a stamp or a brand like Virginia’s Finest, or Virginia Grown, can be very meaningful for consumers.”

More prevalent processing in Virginia can also help new crops flourish. Take, for example, the hemp plant, used throughout history for fiber and fuel, but long illegal as a direct, though non-intoxicating, sibling of cannabis.

“Hemp is going to be one we’re looking at. That’s probably the primary one that has the most potential,” Guthrie said. “As we look at that industry, the processing side of it is where we need to look at how can growth occur.”

Encouraging agriculture extends beyond pastureland, and comes with its challenges.

“I’m concerned about the decline in numbers of dairy farms and dairy cows, and really want to see what we can do for that industry,” Guthrie said. Of other concerns: “We’re facing the same challenges that almost all industries and employers are facing right now: labor shortages, supply chain interruptions.”

Beyond farmland, VDACS stickers are posted on gas pumps statewide, assuring motorists that the devices are properly calibrated. Regulating electric vehicle charging stations will fall under the department’s duties as well.

“We’re not just agriculture,” Guthrie said. “What I am learning is the consumer services side of VDACS… we handle things that are not closely related at all to agricultural production.”

A sixth-generation farmer, Guthrie operates a beef cattle farm in Dublin, on family land owned since 1795. He is also a senior instructor at Virginia Tech.

Guthrie has a family connection to VDACS dating back a century to the 1920s, when his namesake and great uncle Joseph Meek began a 40-year career with the agency.

“Southwest Virginia is very meaningful to Governor Youngkin, and to his cabinet, and will continue to be,” Guthrie said. “We should look forward to things that are great for all Virginians, and all Virginians definitely includes Southwest Virginians.”

