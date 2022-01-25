Radford University students visit Richmond to learn lawmaking

RICHMOND — Radford students visiting the Virginia State Capitol this week witnessed firsthand the workings of their state government, inspiring some of the young people to say they'll pursue future involvement in political processes.

A body of 19 students from Radford University explored the Capitol on Monday and Tuesday, meeting with elected representatives, touring the Executive Mansion and learning about lawmaking, among other activities, said Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, who introduced them during Tuesday’s house session to the applause of fellow House members.

Michaela Baker, a junior studying for degrees in political science and sociology, said this year was her second visit with Radford to the Capitol, and she wants to become even more involved in politics as a result of her experiences.

“It was very enlightening being able to see the entire process, the background of our Virginia politics,” Baker said. “It’s really amazing being able to have this opportunity to come to the Capitol, to see all these people, and to see our history.”

Reed Yearwood, a senior majoring in sociology, said: “This was a brand new experience for me. I was inspired by the reception that our delegates and senators are having toward Radford University.”

The school usually brings upwards of 50 students who apply for Radford’s annual Richmond visit, said Susan Trageser, vice president for Student Affairs at the college.

“Last year, we weren’t able to come here in person, so it’s exciting to be able to come back,” Trageser said. “It’s a powerful experience for the students. They love the opportunity to continue to learn and build their networks.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.