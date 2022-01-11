Rasoul bill recommends reimagining Catawba Hospital

RICHMOND — In need of updates, Catawba Hospital could soon be studied for potential to add substance abuse services at the more than 100-year-old facility, according to a bill filed by Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke.

The hospital, built in 1918 on the grounds of natural springs that once attracted tuberculosis patients, now serves adults and elderly people who are in need of mental health care. With some reimagining, there is potential for the aged hospital to help more people, Rasoul said Tuesday.

“It's time to not just deal with mental health and substance abuse issues, but really own it,” Rasoul said. “My bill would have us engage in a comprehensive study as to how we can reimagine that campus.”

Using medical resources available locally, such as the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion, Rasoul said Catawba Hospital could not only provide the psychiatric services currently offered, but also house inpatient and outpatient care for substance abuse treatment and recovery.

“The dilapidated facilities at Catawba are clearly unacceptable, and we deserve this kind of state-of-the-art investment in our region,” Rasoul said. “This is a clear need in the region, and it's time that we got the type of investments that our Roanoke Valley and Western Virginia deserves.”

As part of Rasoul’s House Bill 105, a feasibility study would analyze the need for substance abuse services in Southwest Virginia, including identifying counties most in need of those services. If the bill passes, the study would be completed and its findings reported by a deadline of Dec. 1.

A revamp of Catawba Hospital might cost up to $200 million, Rasoul said.

The state reported 18,500 drug overdose visits to emergency departments in 2020, up from 14,750 in 2019, according to data published in January 2021.

Six of the state’s eight mental hospitals, including Catawba, were closed for a period in 2021 due to staffing shortages.

HB 105 is one of a plethora of potential laws that will be discussed during the Virginia General Assembly's 60-day lawmaking session beginning Wednesday.

On other issues, Rasoul said he looks forward to supporting budget measures that propose quality solutions to coronavirus-related issues like education and small business development.

“I'll be focused on working on a bipartisan basis with my colleagues across the region to try to ensure that our region gets a fair share of investments and resources,” Rasoul said. “Whether that be in education, small business development, or in things like transportation.”

Among other ideas, a family caregiver tax credit is on Rasoul’s mind heading into session, he said. Utility reform is another issue he hopes the assembly can make strides on.

“In my time in the legislature, I've seen the abuse — by especially the electric companies, but in some of the other utilities like broadband companies — that they take on ratepayers,” Rasoul said. “We have got to start to do more to make things more affordable.”

Otherwise, Rasoul said he looks forward to working with his colleagues who are Republican, and with the incoming administration of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, who will be inaugurated Saturday, with Rasoul sitting on Youngkin's inaugural committee.

“I am firmly committed to working with anybody that wants to help Virginia and our parts of Virginia,” Rasoul said. “We just want to make sure that all regions of Virginia are treated equitably.”

