Roanoke and New River valleys' delegates: Va. state budget deal coming soon

Virginia’s legislature is moving toward an agreement on a balanced state budget after months of deliberations, according to lawmakers who serve parts of the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, said the General Assembly expects to be called back to Richmond sometime near early June to approve a two-year state budget and vote on a few final bills remaining from winter’s lawmaking session.

“We're going to end up with a very good budget,” McNamara said Tuesday. “It's just taking us a little bit longer to get there than we might like.”

When budget negotiations began earlier this year, the Republican-majority House of Delegates and the Democratic-controlled Senate proposed state expenditures that differed by billions of dollars. Lawmakers have worked since to find agreement on spending taxpayers’ money.

“With this being the largest budget in Virginia history, we’re wanting to make sure we get it all right,” Rasoul said Tuesday. “We’ve got a few last items that are being finalized as we speak.”

Most state lawmaking for the year was finished during the Virginia General Assembly’s 60-day regular session, spanning from January to March. Unfinished business in 2022 includes passage of the biennial operating budget, plus a few lingering bills that could still be passed into law, but remain in conference among lawmakers.

“At the end of the day, we want a budget that's going to put money back in the hands of Virginians,” McNamara said. “We're going to have some pretty good, meaningful tax reduction, and lowering the cost of living for residents.”

One McNamara bill still awaits action from the legislature: A proposal to repeal the 2.5% state grocery tax. McNamara said he remains confident his bill will be one tax-reduction measure to pass this year.

“I don't want to jinx anything, but I'd have to believe that the grocery tax, a regressive tax that's impacting the cost of living for people across the Commonwealth, is certainly something that is being considered,” McNamara said. “I expect it to be favorably considered in the budget.”

A finalized budget is also likely to include pay increases for state employees, from administrative to law enforcement, as well as crucial K-12 school funding, McNamara said.

“The budget that will be adopted is going to significantly increase the total level of funding for education,” McNamara said. “That is a huge win for Southwestern Virginia.”

In addition to strong school funding, Rasoul said other budget items will also bring benefit to the southwest part of the state.

“Hopefully, we will have some good news soon,” Rasoul said. “We have a couple of high-priority funding items for Virginia Tech and Radford University, so we'll be keeping an eye on those projects.”

Rasoul this year led the legislative effort to reimagine Catawba Hospital as a regional treatment center for mental and behavioral health. That study is likely lumped into a larger examination of mental health care statewide.

“We're continuing to have conversations with stakeholders to prepare for any finalized budget language, and to continue to explore some of the roadblocks and ways we can make progress on Catawba Hospital,” Rasoul said. “We'll certainly continue pushing in that direction.”

Rasoul, serving his first year on the House Appropriations Committee, credited Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, who is committee vice chair, for fighting on behalf of regional interests. Austin did not respond on Tuesday to requests for comment about state budget progress.

“The regional delegation is working hard together on a bipartisan basis, doing all we can to ensure our region is treated fairly,” Rasoul said. “Including under the appropriations leadership of Delegate Austin who… has really helped us to ensure that our region's needs are being met.”

A final state budget will need majority approval from the House and Senate, and require signature of the governor, before it can take effect when the new fiscal year begins July 1.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.